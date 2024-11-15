Kajol and Kriti Sanon deliver compelling performances in the GBV thriller ‘Do Patti’

If you enjoy thrillers, “Do Patti” is worth checking out. This Hindi-language Netflix feature is helmed by Kajol as Inspector Vidya “VJ” Jyothi Kanwar, Kriti Sanon in dual roles as twins Saumya and Shailee Pundir and Shaheer Sheikh as Dhruv Sood.

Set in Devipur, a village in Uttarakhand, the film opens with Saumya accusing her husband of attempting to kill her. The story tugs at the heartstrings of VJ, who has spotted bruises on Saumya on many occasions. However, she always refused to lay a charge against her husband - until now. With Dhruv coming from an influential family, he’s been able to get out of any legal trouble.

In flashbacks, the film contextualises the current situation. Saumya and Shailee lost their mom when they when they were little. Maaji (Tanvi Azmi), their nanny played a more maternal role in their life since. However, Saumya, who was more emotional and needy, and Shailee’s constant bickering saw their father place the troublesome Shailee in a boarding school. As an adult, a reserved Saumya meets Dhruv, who runs a paragliding company, and falls in love.

Just as the romance starts blossoming, Shailee, who is the complete opposite of her sister, returns home. And Dhruv is drawn to her sassy and bold attitude. Kajol in a scene from ‘Do Patti’. However, Dhruv finds himself in a catch-22 situation when a business deal goes south, thanks to Shailee, and he decides to settle down with Saumya, who is the perfect traditional wife, instead. The rivalry between the sisters doesn’t end, though. When Dhruv starts getting abusive with Saumya, Shailee doesn’t intervene.

Left with no choice, Maaji turns to VJ for help. However, with Saumya refusing to lay charges against her husband, there is little that the police can do to help. Following the recent incident, VJ, who is also a qualified lawyer, successfully prosecutes the case only to realise she was duped by the twins. Determined to right her wrong, VJ realises that justice isn’t black and white as past truths come to light.

Shashanka Chaturvedi deserves praise for adroitly directing the sensitive gender-based violence story, which was masterfully written by Kanika Dhillon. Sanon deserves praise for the dexterous way in which she plays her dual roles, nailing the character nuances. Kajol delivers a powerful performance in her conflicted role. Loathed from start to finish, Sood played his abusive character to perfection.