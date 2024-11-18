Kenneth Nkosi helms the hilarious family comedy 'Disaster Holiday'

Join Kenneth Nkosi in “Disaster Holiday”, a festive family comedy where a well-meaning father’s plans for a perfect getaway spiral into chaos. The Netflix movie, which will premiere on November 13, also stars the likes of Lunathi Mampofu in her first comedic role and veteran actress Deli Malinga.

The rest of the cast includes young talents Kopano Mahlasi, Lubabalo Tala and Yeya Ralarala, who are set to bring their fresh energy to the local comedy. Helmed by Rethabile Ramaphakela who made her feature film debut in 2020’s “Seriously Single” with her brother Katleho Ramaphakela, it is also the work of Onion Productions, who brought viewers “How To Ruin Christmas”, “Miseducation” and “Lobola Man”, among others. According to Netflix, “South Africa’s favourite funny man, Saftas-winning Kenneth Nkosi brings Joseph Ngema to life, a well-meaning father and husband perpetually sidetracked by his work ambitions.”

“To make up for lost time, he plans an extravagant family holiday to Zanzibar, promising a work-free escape with no laptops or calls intruding on their family time. “However, when an unexpected work assignment calls him to Durban for a critical pitch, Joseph sneakily reframes the business trip as a family getaway, convincing his unsuspecting wife and children that they’re headed for a fun-filled road trip and holiday.” This family comedy will also see Joseph caught up between his wife Nandi (Mampofu) and his controlling ex, Dora (Tina Jaxa), during the trip and that he has some comical encounters with an eccentric shebeen queen, Ma Rosie (Malinga), who turns the journey on its head.

“TV Mzansi” reported on the synopsis: “What was meant to be a bonding experience quickly turns into a series of mishaps that test Joseph’s patience, the family’s resilience and everyone’s sense of humour.” Nkosi recently told “True Love” magazine: “It’s a beautiful movie, which is very family-oriented. I'm talking about how grandmothers, daughters and grandkids can watch in the same room and I hope people will enjoy it.” He added about his role: “This is a guy that is really trying so hard to bring his family together but he is also very concerned about money. He is all about money, he doesn’t spend enough time with his people.”

Mampofu added: “I definitely bring the love in the whole equation and just making sure that this beautiful man of mine does not mess things up for me and our new family.” Malinga also spoke of her “enjoyable experience” while shooting for this role. “My role there was to pretend as if I know it all and assist them, showing them the place and being a tour guide.”