Liam Hemsworth and Laura Dern share great chemistry in ‘Lonely Planet’

Before you think “Lonely Planet” is some wild sci-fi romp set on Mars or Jupiter, let’s get one thing straight: this film is firmly grounded in reality. Directed by Susannah Grant, known for her work on “Unbelievable”, this Netflix romance dives into the transformative experiences of love and self-discovery.

Laura Dern stars as Katherine, an accomplished novelist on a picturesque writer's retreat in Morocco. Seeking inspiration and perhaps a little healing, she meets Owen (Liam Hemsworth), a younger man looking to find his purpose in life. Their encounter is marked by Owen’s humorous scepticism about travel. He tells Katherine: “People always say it’s going to be this transformative experience. Go to a new, exotic place, meet the new, exotic you.”

Yet, as fate would have it, this journey does change them both in unexpected ways. ‘Lonely Planet’ is a pleasant watch if you’re in the mood for a lighthearted romantic escape. Picture: X The chemistry between Dern and Hemsworth is where the film shines. Katherine is a character with depth, carrying her emotional baggage with grace. When she starts to warm up to Owen, it feels like a genuine connection. Both characters have their hurts and vulnerabilities, which they slowly unveil to one another. As they share stories about their lives, you can’t help but root for them. There’s something incredibly relatable about their struggle to be seen and understood.

One of my favourite scenes takes place during a group game of charades. Owen faces an embarrassing moment that echoes the awkwardness we all feel at times. Viewers will realise that Katherine and Owen’s connection goes deeper than just a fling. Picture: X Katherine’s empathy towards him reveals her nurturing side, and their conversations flow effortlessly from there. It’s in these moments that you realize their connection goes deeper than just a fling; it’s a chance for both to rediscover themselves amidst their own personal chaos. Hemsworth plays a sensitive soul, embodying a kind of charm. Meanwhile, Dern brings a level of maturity that anchors the story. By the time they fall in love, there’s an electrifying tension in the air.