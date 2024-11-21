Malcolm Washington makes his directorial debut in 'The Piano Lesson' starring Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson helms the star-studded cast in “The Piano Lesson”, which marks Malcolm Washington’s (Denzel Washington’s son) directorial debut. The Netflix musical drama will premiere on the streaming service on Friday, November 22, as well as in selected cinemas worldwide.

It will also feature Denzel’s other son, John David Washington, as well as Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Erykah Badu, who makes a musical cameo. The rest of the illustrious cast includes Ray Fisher, who featured on “Justice League”, “Straight Outta Compton” star Corey Hawkins, Danielle Deadwyler from “The Harder They Fall” and Michael Potts who starred in “Rustin”. The movie is based on the Pulitzer Prize winning play by August Wilson and much of the cast, including Jackson and John, also starred in the recent Broadway adaptation.

Denzel has a deep connection to Wilson’s work. He directed and starred in the 2016 period drama “Fences”, with the screenplay by Wilson. According to Netflix, the film, which is produced by Denzel as well as John, is set in 1936 Pittsburgh during the aftermath of the Great Depression. “‘The Piano Lesson’ follows the lives of the Charles family in the Doaker Charles household and an heirloom, the family piano, which documents the family history through carvings made by their enslaved ancestor.”

And while Denzel is one of “The Piano Lesson’s” producers, he recently explained that he left much of the work to Malcolm. “After about two weeks (on set), I went home,” he was quoted at the American Black Film Festival (ABFF). “I was like, ‘There’s really nothing for me to do here, I’m just in the way.’ I’m not saying this because he’s my son, but he’s very talented.”

He also credited his wife Pauletta Washington for his sons' film skills. “They all got it from their mother’s side,” he added at the event. “As long as I’ve known her, she’s been a movie buff. She got those kids to watch movies.”