Martha Stewart reveals harsh reality of prison life in new documentary

Martha Stewart was "dragged into solitary confinement" and deprived of food and water for a day during her stint in prison. The lifestyle guru was sentenced to five months behind bars back in 2004 after being found guilty of charges relating to an insider trading case and she has now opened up about her experience at Alderson Federal Prison Camp in West Virginia - nicknamed Camp Cupcake - in a new Netflix documentary, “Martha”.

In the film, Stewart's prison diaries are read out and one extract reveals she was punished for accidentally touching one of the prison guards. She wrote: "Today I saw two very well-dressed ladies walking and I breezed by them, remarking on the beautiful warm morning and how nice they looked. "When I realised from the big silver key chain that they were guards, I lightly brushed the chain. Later I was called in to be told never, ever touch a guard without expecting severe reprimand."

In an interview for the film, Stewart added that she had apologised and put the “minor” incident out of her mind. However, she was given a shock when she was given her punishment. She added: "I was dragged into solitary for touching an officer. "No food or water for a day. This was Camp Cupcake, remember? That was the nickname. Camp Cupcake. It was not a cupcake."

In the film, the star's diaries described her living conditions. She wrote: "My room contains an old double-decker bedstead metal spring and metal frame. "The springs are very saggy and thus an unhealthy bed set. I would actually prefer the top but over 62-years-old and you automatically are given a lower bunk." She added of the food: "What worries me is the very poor quality of the food and the unavailability of fresh anything as there are many starches and many carbs, many fat foods. No pure anything. Everything was terrible."