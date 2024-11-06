Martha Stewart’s new documentary explores her fame, fall and resilience

Martha Stewart’s remarkable life story over the past six decades is presented fantastically in her new documentary. “Martha”, which is currently streaming on Netflix, chronicles the home-making mogul’s journey from humble beginnings to stardom, incarceration and a remarkable comeback, revealing the personal struggles and triumphs of a pioneering female entrepreneur.

It is enhanced by the 83-year-old’s candid interviews in which she speaks openly about the struggles of shaking up the home living and entertainment scene during a time when women were relegated to the background. She also delved into her constant pursuit of perfectionism as well as the challenges of leaving an indelible mark on modern culture and the toll her ambition took on her family earlier in her life. Stewart details her tumultuous love life, including the 27 years she spent in a “toxic” relationship with her ex-husband Andrew Stewart, with whom she had her only child, daughter Alexis.

After almost three decades together, they split after he had an affair with one of her workers and despite pleading with him not to leave her, he was adamant that they get divorced. Stewart later dated Charles Simonyi, who ended their relationship after 15 years. Extracts from her diary during the time of her relationships are vulnerable, emotional and a deeply personal addition.

But the biggest revelation for me was Stewart opening up about her fall from fame and her high-profile insider trading case which resulted in her spending 150 days behind bars at Alderson Federal Prison Camp in West Virginia, in 2004. Martha Stewart during her trial. Picture: X. She chats about what it was like in solitary confinement, the turmoil of adjusting to prison life and giving her inmates entrepreneurial advice. Her experience during that time is also detailed in her diary.

There are personal accounts from her relatives, including her daughter and her siblings. It also features insights from her close friends, including rapper Snoop Dogg who referred to her as a “queen” and as someone he shares similar interests with, as well as her colleagues and inmates. But their testimonies are only heard through audio and Stewart is the only person who appears in real-time on screen.

Her tales are enhanced through archive video footage and several photographs, ranging from her childhood, all the way to the present day. It also features footage from the several interviews she has done on top talk shows over the years, including with Oprah Winfrey and Dianne Sawyer. There is even riveting content from Stewart's time with a film crew who she invited to join her for Easter brunch just weeks before her sentencing, providing insight into her deteriorating mental state at the time.

Some of the other highlights of the documentary was her explanation of hooking up with a handsome Irishman at an Italian Cathedral while Andrew was in the hotel room. I also enjoyed how “Martha” presents all sides of the superstar’s complicated life, allowing viewers to digest the information and to make informed opinions. This includes her highly-publicised insider trading court case which was comprehensively explained.

Stewart also spoke about how the relentless media coverage of her trial almost led to her having an emotional breakdown but she was determined to remain composed. I was fascinated with how the film-makers detailed how she fused her father’s pursuit for perfection and her mother’s love for home-making to become a media mogul who created a range of companies and became one of America’s first female billionaires. The film also didn't shy away from Stewart’s controversies as it includes testimonies about her being an arrogant and ruthless bully who verbally abused her workers.

She was also honest about her struggles with motherhood and that there wasn't much affection in her home. After watching the documentary, I found Stewart to be an aspirational and strong woman who created a brand which was compared with the likes of Coca-Cola and McDonald's. She always found ways to financially benefit from the voids she found in a system and she earned her global sensation status by inspiring women to be their best selves.