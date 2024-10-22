Martin Scorsese presents 'Beatles ’64': A look at the band's historic US debut

The Beatles fans are in for a treat as a new documentary on the legendary English rock band, which has been produced by iconic American film-maker Martin Scorsese, is set to premiere next month. The Disney+ production, “Beatles ’64”, which is directed by David Tedeschi, chronicles the spectacular career of the group, which comprised of a core line-up of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, as well as the monumental impact on the music world over six and a half decades.

Widely regarded as the most influential band of all time, the “Here Comes the Sun” hitmakers were integral to the development of 1960s counter-culture and the recognition of pop music as an art form. Their sound has over the years also incorporated elements of classical music as well as folk and hard rock. The film captures the electrifying moment of The Beatles’ first visit to America. Featuring never-before-seen footage of the band and the legions of young fans who helped fuel their ascendancy, the film gives a rare glimpse into when The Beatles became the most influential and beloved band of all time.

According to a statement, “Beatles ’64” captures the electrifying moment of The Beatles’ first visit to America. It added that on February 7, 1964, The Beatles arrived in New York City to unprecedented excitement and hysteria. “From the instant they landed at Kennedy Airport, met by thousands of fans, Beatlemania swept New York and the entire country.”

“Their thrilling debut performance on The ‘Ed Sullivan Show’ captivated more than 73 million viewers, the most watched television event of its time.” In addition, the film also presents a more intimate behind-the-scenes story, capturing the camaraderie of the members as they went on to achieve unimaginable fame. It includes rare footage filmed by pioneering documentarians Albert and David Maysles, which have been beautifully restored in 4K by Park Road Post in New Zealand.

Meanwhile, the live performances from The Beatles first American concert at the Washington, DC Coliseum and their Ed Sullivan appearances were remixed by WingNut Films and remixed by Giles Martin. “Spotlighting this singular cultural moment and its continued resonance today, the music and footage are augmented by newly filmed interviews with Paul and Ringo as well as fans whose lives were transformed by The Beatles.” “Beatles ’64” is co-produced by McCartney, Starr as well as Margaret Bodde, Olivia Harrison, Sean Ono Lennon, Jonathan Clyde and Mikaela Beardsley.

Jeff Jones and Rick Yorn serve as executive producers. Coinciding with its release, seven American Beatles albums have also been analog cut for 180-gram audiophile vinyl from their original mono master tapes for global release on November 22 by Apple Corps Ltd as well as Capitol and UMe. Originally compiled for US release between January 1964 and March 1965 by Capitol Records and United Artists, these mono albums have been out of print on vinyl since 1995.