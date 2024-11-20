'Meet Me Next Christmas' is a heart-warming festive film

It's that time of the year when viewers are hit by an influx of Christmas movies. And while it is difficult to follow in the footsteps of iconic holiday films like “Home Alone” and “The Holiday”, “Meet Me Next Christmas” is a vibrant addition to the genre as it explores themes of love, divine intervention and the magic of the festive season.

Much of its appeal lies in the electrifying chemistry between the lead stars, Christina Milian and Devale Ellis. They are a marvel to watch alongside other interesting characters who add depth and humour to the story. There are also some unique twists and turns during their one-of-a-kind adventure and many moments of comedy.

The Netflix movie, which was chosen ahead of “Our Little Secret” starring Lindsay Lohan and “The Merry Gentleman” featuring Chad Michael Murray, to kick off the streamer’s Christmas offerings this year, is all tied together by an exciting love story. With the allure of the Big Apple during the Christmas period as well as the snow, the full moon, a carriage ride at midnight and the abundance of holiday cheer, “Meet Me Next Christmas” is sure to ease you into the holiday season. It centres around Layla (Milian), a hopeless romantic who, fresh off a breakup, embarks on a whimsical thirty-two-hour quest around New York City to acquire a ticket to a sold-out Pentatonix Christmas Eve concert.

She does this in the hopes of reuniting with James (Kofi Siriboe), a man she believes to be her soulmate. A year prior, they hit it off at an airport lounge. Although sparks were flying, she was in a relationship at the time but they promised each other that they would meet at the concert in a year – if they were both single. But Layla is unable to get a ticket and enlists the help of Teddy (Ellis), a private concierge.

Despite their initial repulsion for each other, the pair are forced to work together. Their pursuit leads them to weird encounters and wonderful experiences which sees a romance blossoming between them. But with another man still in Layla’s mind and with Teddy’s job on the line, they remain determined to get the ticket.

Much of “Meet Me Next’s” charm lies in Milian’s star power. As she stepped back into the spotlight with her first role since 2021’s “Resort of Love”, she showed no signs of rustiness. She handled the role with a comedic authenticity and also proved why she is a music star when she performed alongside Ellis in a drag show which their characters enter as a means of trying to win a ticket. The same can be said for Ellis who delivered an impressive performance despite this being his first major movie role.

The pair complement each other Layla and Teddy and their banter is noticeable from the moment they meet. Kalen Allen, who plays Teddy’s cousin Jordy, is also a wonderful addition to the cast and he delivers some truly funny moments. Some of the movie’s other highlights include the chaos of festive season shopping as Layla and Teddy try to get their hands on a brand-new Chanel handbag in exchange for the tickets.

The movie is further elevated by the appearance of the Pentatonix members. The American a cappella group consists of vocalists Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Matt Sallee and Kevin Olusola. The musicians are more than just a set piece as their characters have their own arc in the movie as they follow Layla and Teddy’s quest for tickets through social media and end up rooting for them to be together. The group also provides some festive cheer through their musical performances on the show and it is interesting to see their foray into the movie world.