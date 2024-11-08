Mindy Kaling's ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ returns for season 3

The shenanigans at the fictional Essex College will continue as the third season of “The Sex Lives of College Girls” is set to premiere on November 21. Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble’s Max drama comedy series has earned widespread acclaim for its cheeky humour, its diverse cast and its light-hearted way of tackling taboo topics.

The Max show, with the first two seasons available to stream on Showmax, centres on four sexually active young girls Bela (Amrit Kaur), Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott), Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet) and Leighton (Reneé Rapp). They show centres on the roommates as they juggle their personal lives with being students at Vermont college. “Deadline” has reported that its latest offering, which will contain 10 episodes andwill see the return of the series regulars. They include Scott, Christopher Meyer, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Renika Williams, Gracie Lawrence and Mia Rodgers.

However, the publication added that Rapp, who has been on the show since it first debuted in November 2018, will only appear in a handful of episodes before making her departure. The actress, who made her Broadway debut in “Mean Girls” as Regina George in 2019 while also reprising this role in the 2024 film remake, which premiered in January, is also a musician whose debut album, “Snow Angel”, debuted at No 44 on the Billboard 200 last year. Despite her departure from “The Sex Lives of College Girls”, Noble insisted that fans haven't seen the last of her on the show.

“She definitely still has some lessons and room to grow ahead of her,” he recently told “Teen Vogue”. “She’ll be faced with a couple of big choices and she’ll have to make a couple of big decisions in all aspects of her life.” He added to the publication that while the new season’s plot details are being kept under wraps, each of the main characters will face turning points in the new offering as they kick off sophomore year.

“Mindy, myself and the writers, we definitely chose chaos at the end of season two and I think that is also a real thing that relationships in college go through,” Noble explained. “You have to learn your boundaries. You have to learn where you’re going to assert yourself with friendships [and] telling them what is and isn’t okay and what your needs are.” There are also some new faces joining the show, including Gracie Lawrence, who will feature as a new student along with Nabeel Muscatwalla, Rebecca Wisocky and Michael Hsu Rosen.

Devin Craig, Ruby Cruz, Michael Provost and Roby Attal are some of the other additions. Meanwhile, season three will kick off following the dramatic season two finale, which saw Kimberly falling for Whitney's ex, leaving her heartbroken and Leighton reunited with her former lover. Meanwhile, Bela requested to transfer schools after ruthlessly criticising an aspiring comedy writer who asked her for advice.