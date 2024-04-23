Multi-award winning actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi bags lead role on action-packed drama series 'Empini'

Showmax is drumming up excitement for their newest upcoming Original series ‘Empini’ by announcing the names of the cast, bit by bit. The streaming platform has been delivering when it comes to their Originals, from ‘Outlaws’ to ‘Red Ink’ and ‘Youngins’, consistently leaving viewers hooked.

Expectations among viewers are understandably high, especially since they announced that three-time SAFTA winner Siyabonga Thwala would be leading the cast. Now, the addition of multi-award winner Nambitha Ben-Mazwi is fueling even more excitement. Ben-Mazwi has previously appeared on ‘The Queen’, ‘The Estate’, ‘Scandal’, ‘Broken Vows’ and ‘Savage Beauty’. Set in the dangerous world of the private security industry, the 52-episode series is a high-stakes, action-packed drama about Ndoni Themba (Ben-Mazwi), a deeply troubled private security bodyguard in search of answers.

Thwala plays her mentor, Khaya Bhodoza: a prominent businessman and political stalwart. “I'd like to believe that I manifested playing such a character,” says Lady Nam as she is popularly known to her fans. “My team and I have been working on a strategy for the past two years on branching into a role that showcases my skills as an actress who can also perform in a high-paced action drama.

“As a strategist, I've been meticulous in my career and how I avoid playing the same character twice. The time is now to showcase the range I possess in my acting.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Showmax (@showmaxonline) Ben-Mazwi says Ndoni is her most physically demanding role yet. "I've done a physically challenging role before, but not to this extent. “However, I also did Muay Thai fighting for two years so when I got this role, I was excited because I could now use my skill as a Muay Thai fighter.