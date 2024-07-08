Mzansi actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi shines at Essence Film Festival

Fresh off the launch of season two of Netflix series ‘Savage Beauty’, Nambitha Ben-Mazwi is taking over the international shores as the host of the Cultural Connections Saturday sessions at the 2024 Essence Film Festival. The South African leading South African actress lit up the stage at the prestigious Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans, Louisiana. For her big moment, Ben-Mazwi wore a blue tube dress from BAM Collective.

"I am deeply honoured to represent South Africa and the broader African diaspora as the official host for the Cultural Connections sessions at the Essence Film Festival," said the ‘Savage Beauty' lead cast member, who plays the part of Linda. "This platform is not only a celebration of our cultural heritage but also a critical space for forging new paths in global storytelling and collaboration." While at the Essence Festival Ben-Mazwi also participated in Essence’s “Hollywood House x EFOC” on Friday, July 5 as a mentor in “Laser Networking-The Actor’s Den”, where attendees had the opportunity to have brief, targeted business chats with industry insiders.

Being in New Orleans the birthplace of jazz is a bucket list destination ticked off for the actress. “Reconnecting with the obsession of my soul, who is Nina Simone, through this culturally rich and spiritual city,” has been a highlight for Ben-Mazwi. Ben-Mazwi during her trip has enjoyed tasting the food; gumbo soup, fresh seafood and flavorful Southern food.

“Visiting Bourbon Street, and experiencing the culture of America's South which for someone who lived in NYC and frequents LA, has been a culture I was yet to experience firsthand.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nambitha Ben-Mazwi (@ladynam_bm) Her first Essence Festival was filled with memorable moments such as the love she received on the convention floor, the electric energy at the concerts, especially at Usher's 20th anniversary of the album 'Confessions', and meeting stars she has admired for a long time.