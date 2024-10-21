Nasty C and Cassper Nyovest’s ‘African Throne’ documentary on Prime Video

Nasty C last year joined forces with Cassper Nyovest for the African Throne tour across the continent, now the world gets to experience all the action in their new documentary, streaming on Amazon Prime Video. “African Throne Documentary out now on Amazon prime. Make sure you go out and stream it,” wrote Cassper Nyovest on Instagram.

The iconic rappers went on a historical tour that kicked off in Swaziland and extended over to several African countries, including Kenya, Mozambique, Botswana, Zambia and Rwanda. They also graced the stage of South African cities like Cape Town and Durban. Rapper Dee Koala performed at the Johannesburg and Cape Town shows. This documentary takes viewers on a journey through the highs and lows, challenges and triumphs, and unforgettable memories of the “African Throne Tour”. Viewers get a raw and authentic glimpse of Nasty C and Cassper Nyovest during their historic tour.

At a press conference that took place at the Hip Hop Museum in Newtown, last year Nyovest and Nasty C shared how they are ready to take over African stages with their performances. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo (@casspernyovest) “I always give my best when I have put on some weight. It’s something I feel I should embrace as well,” Nyovest said.

“Our plan is finally coming alive. I’m saying it’s time and we are happy that many people are going to enjoy our world together.” Touring the African continent had always been a dream for Nasty C and through the “African Throne Tour” he got the opportunity to do so. “The African Throne” world tour was a celebration of the evolution of Nasty C and Cassper Nyovest’s music careers and encapsulate their journeys in the music industry