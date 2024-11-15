Neetasha and Naliyani's fallout leads to legal action after 'The Mommy Club: Sugar & Spice' reunion

Talk about an unexpected turn. Just when streamers thought the drama ended with the two-part reunion episodes of “The Mommy Club: Sugar & Spice”, it got spicier.

The heated on-screen exchange between Neetasha Singh Bugwandin and Naliyani Uma has spilt over from reality TV to real life. First, a quick update on what transpired on the show. Ahead of the reunion shoot, there was an explosive off-camera interaction between the two cast members when Naliyani was brought on set.

Visibly upset, she didn’t hold back in relaying what had happened to host Shahaan Ramkissoon. Neetasha maintained she didn’t know Naliyani and couldn’t understand the shade being thrown at her. Neetasha said that Naliyani was a fan in the past, who showed her love on social media. Neetasha Singh Bhagwandin on set for the reunion episode. Picture: Supplied But Naliyani stood her ground, pulling out receipts from the time they crossed paths on “Mela”, providing feedback on being accosted by Neetasha, accompanied by her husband, at the mall, who asked her, “Are we beefing?”, and having her “kick down this door like Chuck Norris” before they started screening the episode.

However, it didn’t end there. Naliyani revealed that Neetasha’s modelling agency, ModelCamp SA, was behind the Phumezwa Shezi troll account and she brought the receipts from her private investigator, which was shown on the screen. Neetasha explained that she was triggered by something she heard while getting ready for the shoot. She added that it was compounded by the news of the passing of a close family member.

Neetasha denied Naliyani’s account of her aggressive behaviour. However, she admitted to confronting her about what she overheard However, when Asharia Parsad, who was in the room when the incident happened, backed Naliyani’s account, the exchanges turned into a futile finger-pointing match, which, in part two, saw Neetasha walk off the set a few minutes into the shoot. Post the on-screen drama, Neetasha released an official statement this week, where she addressed the alleged false narratives around her.

The statement read: “Good evening fam, I would like to use this time to address the false narrative that has been aired on The Mommy Club’s reunion episode 1 & 2. I would, firstly, like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of you for the love and support you have shared with me while my character was attacked and questioned. “The lies and the false narratives that were orchestrated has shocked me to my core. “ I did not think that this club of women would compromise their integrity and the wellbeing of a fellow cast member just for sensationalism and viewer ratings.

“Thank you to all my supporters and fans for defending me when I was outnumbered, emotionally drained and too mentally exhausted to defend myself.” Naliyani Uma. Picture: Instagram She continued: “Secondly, I would like to explain to the public what really transpired. I have been harassed for almost a year and proof of this harassment which I have shared with my legal team. “I have laid complaints with production regarding this individual multiple times, which is evidence that this incident during the reunion is not a once-off or an isolated incident.

“Prior to filming, and even during the reunion I was provoked continuously and severely disrespected. I take full accountability for my anger as it was justifiable and warranted. “But I must reiterate this; that there was no kicking of doors and or aggression towards anyone, I was the one on the receiving end of the aggression by the party responsible, of which I have video footage.” Neetasha continued: “A letter of demand for damages of R5 million has been sent to the person responsible for the said defamation and slander. As well as an interim protection order granted to me by the senior magistrate at Durban’s Family Court.

“Defamation summons are being drafted by my legal team at present which will include reputational loss suffered by my business as well as the slander of my character, which I can no longer tolerate. “It is clear to you the viewer that I sat through verbal, psychological and emotional abuse by someone I do not know whatsoever and who does not know me. “It was an extremely traumatising experience, receiving death threats, further aggression and vulgarity on set which I believed was a safe space.

“It was an extremely hostile and toxic environment to be in, before, during and after filming. I had requested to leave the reunion multiple times to protect myself and I applaud myself for eventually just standing up and walking out. “Walking away is not a sign of weakness but a demonstration of self-respect.” Although Neetasha didn’t name the cast member she is taking legal action against, anyone who has watched the show is aware of the person she is referring to.

Independent Media Lifestyle reached out to Naliyani for a right of reply. Tashya Giyapersad, Naliyani’s legal representative, responded: “We refer to the below-mentioned email sent to our client Naliyani Uma Govender by yourself. “Whilst our client would love to offer a narrative to your offices for clarification, it is not her intention to litigate via the media. Trial by media and social platforms is entirely unnecessary at this stage.