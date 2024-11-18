Netflix to stream NFL Christmas Day games globally for Chiefs vs Steelers and Ravens vs Texans

The Kansas City Chiefs, led by Super Bowl LVII-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes, will face the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the Baltimore Ravens take on the Houston Texans. Adding to the excitement, Beyoncé will perform during the Ravens vs Texans halftime show in her hometown of Houston.

The Grammy-winning artist will debut songs from her new album, “Cowboy Carter“. The games will be available to Netflix subscribers worldwide. While in the United States, it will be aired on local channels in the competing teams cities and on mobile devices via the NFL+ app. The Chiefs vs Steelers game opens the day, with the Ravens vs Texans matchup rounding out the holiday entertainment.

Christmas Day football has become an annual NFL staple since 2020, with last year’s holiday games ranking among the top 25 most-watched TV events of the year. The 2023 game drew record-breaking viewership, bolstered by appearances from Taylor Swift and Santa Claus. NFL Executive Vice President of Media Distribution, Hans Schroeder, described the Netflix partnership as a groundbreaking step.

“The NFL on Christmas has become a tradition and to partner with Netflix, a service whose biggest day of the year is typically this holiday, is the perfect combination to grow this event globally for NFL fans,” he said. Netflix’s move into live sports builds on its success with NFL-themed documentaries like Quarterback. Netflix Chief Content Officer, Bela Bajaria, added, “We’re so excited that the NFL’s Christmas Day games will be only on Netflix.”