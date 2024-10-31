Independent Online
Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Netflix’s new ‘moments’ feature lets fans relive their favourite scenes

Netflix launches new 'Moments' feature, allowing viewers to save and share their favourite scenes. Picture: Unsplash

Netflix launches new 'Moments' feature, allowing viewers to save and share their favourite scenes. Picture: Unsplash

Published Oct 31, 2024

Netflix has introduced “Moments,” on Tuesday, a feature designed to let users save, relive, and share memorable scenes from their favourite shows and movies.

The feature is available globally on iOS, with an Android release planned in the coming weeks, and aims to enhance how fans interact with standout Netflix moments, from jaw-dropping twists in “The Witcher” to the suspenseful showdowns in “Narcos.”

The feature is simple, users watching Netflix on their mobile devices can tap Moments at the bottom of the screen to save a specific scene.

Saved scenes are stored in the "My Netflix" tab, ready to revisit whenever the user desires.

For instance, fans of “Money Heist” can now capture the thrilling moment when the Professor reveals his master plan, allowing for easy replays of that edge-of-your-seat excitement.

In a few clicks, fans can replay scenes without scrolling back through episodes, and even share them seamlessly across platforms like Instagram and Facebook.

Fans can replay scenes without scrolling back through episodes, and even share them seamlessly across platforms like Instagram and Facebook. Picture: Netflix

“Moments” arrives just ahead of the highly anticipated “Squid Game” Season 2, set to premiere on December 26. Fans can rewatch critical scenes from Season 1 to prepare for the forthcoming drama.

This rollout is part of Netflix’s global brand campaign, “It’s So Good,” spotlighting iconic moments that have captured audiences worldwide.

