‘Nobody Wants This’ filming for season two set to begin in early 2025

”Nobody Wants This” has become a romcom gem, capturing hearts with its unique storyline and undeniable charm. The Netflix series stars Adam Brody as Noah, a recently single rabbi, and Kristen Bell as Joanne, a non-Jewish sex podcast host, navigating an unlikely romance.

The show’s instant appeal lies in the chemistry between its leads. From their first encounter at a party, Noah and Joanne’s connection is unmistakable, drawing viewers into their journey. It’s that kind of chemistry that makes you root for them. Brody reflected on why the series has struck such a chord, noting the scarcity of light-hearted romance on screen. In an interview with “Variety”, he said: “We are in a tense moment of massive upheaval and there doesn’t seem to be many romantic comedies, period.”

Bell agreed: “There was a ton of really great, intense, hardcore television that ‘Breaking Bad’ inspired ... and something lovely in the romcom space hadn’t been felt by the masses in a while.” As for season two, fans can expect fresh faces and exciting developments. While Brody remains open-minded about the direction, he emphasised the importance of keeping it authentic. “I don’t care, as long as it’s clever and sweet and funny ... I want it to be good, and that can take many forms,” he said.

Bell teased some behind-the-scenes changes, highlighting the addition of new showrunners Jenny Connor and Bruce Eric Kaplan. “Nothing has been completely decided yet, but the writers have been in it for about a month. The season is roughly boarded out and I’m very happy,” she shared. With its mix of humour, heart and relatability, “Nobody Wants This” is carving out a special place in the romcom genre.