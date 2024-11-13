Pastor Mboro, Bongani Fassie, Ngizwe Mchunu to feature on ‘Unfollowed’ season two

The first season of Showmax’s documentary series “Unfollowed”, had some of Mzansi’s most controversial personalities in the first season, but in the second season they have expanded their guests. Showing that Mzansi personalities are never far from drama and headline making news, the second season will feature eight celebrities who have been “cancelled”.

Broadcaster Spitch Nzwawumbi, takes over as host from broadcaster Thembekile Mrototo. “Unfollowed” takes a deep dive into the personal and professional impact of cancel culture on South African celebrities. Each episode explores a different public figure, unpacking the controversies that have shaped their lives and careers. Season two kicks off on a high drama note, with reality star and businesswoman Mel Viljoen. Known for her rise to fame on “The Real Housewives of Pretoria”, Mel’s journey was marred by accusations and allegations related to her business, Tammy Taylor Nails.

The trailer shows Mel being taken to task for speaking on her husband’s behalf something viewers have seen her repeatedly do on the reality shows she appears on. Each episode will focus on a different celebrity. Radio presenter Ngizwe Mchunu; who has made headlines for his disturbances in the name of culture promotion. Brenda Fassie’s heir, musician Bongani Fassie, who has blown millions on living the soft life. Traditional healer and DJ, Gogo Skhothane; hip-hop artist Pitch Black Afro; who went to jail for three years for killing his partner.

Media personality Bujy Bikwa who was embroiled in a legal battle with media personality Boity Thulo after an alleged assault incident. Radio legend Linda Sibiya; and Pastor Mboro who has made headlines for his methods and his phanga wielding incident. These celebrities will share their personal stories of having their reputations shattered and careers hanging in the balance. Each episode features insights from journalists, activists, and legal experts, offering a well-rounded perspective.