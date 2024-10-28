Pearl Thusi to star in ‘Her Perfect Life’, a short film exploring mental health

Actress Pearl Thusi is set to take the lead in the new short film, “Her Perfect Life”. The film, which is set in Lagos and is written and directed by Mo Abudu, tackles mental health issues and will be released globally on Apple TV+ soon.

Thusi takes on the role of Onajite Johnson-Ibrahim, a 39-year-old who seems to have the perfect life: a flourishing career, a growing small business, a loving husband and two bright and beautiful children. But the question remains: why does Onajite want to end it all? Thusi stars alongside Nigerian actor and model, Joseph Benjamin, who plays her husband, Ahmed Ibrahim.

Thusi and Benjamin shared the trailer on their individual Instagram pages, along with the captions detailing what the film is about. “So thrilled to announce that HER PERFECT LIFE is coming soon to Apple TV! Written and Directed by @moabudu, this film dives deep into the story of Onajite Johnson-Ibrahim, a woman who appears to have it all—but behind the perfect life lies a secret struggle. “We can’t wait for you to join us on this journey that touches on powerful themes around mental health. Let’s start the conversation together. Join us!

“So proud of everyone involved and @moabudu for being a brave pioneer who continues to strive for perfection. You are a true inspiration! 🙏🏽,” shared Thusi on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi) Benjamin added: “I hope this film resonates with many and sparks important conversations about mental health. Can’t wait for you to experience it! 💔.”