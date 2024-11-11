Sabrina Carpenter’s first-ever Christmas special is set to enthral with a mix of music and comedy

Sabrina Carpenter is set to cap her whirlwind year off with a Netflix Christmas special, which promises to enchant viewers with music, comedy and lively cameos. “A Nonsense Christmas With Sabrina Carpenter”, which is directed by Sam Wrench, is sure to get streamers into the holiday spirit when it premières in December.

The show’s logline reads: "It's a nonsense holiday and we’re so here for it.” It added: “In this special with musical guests, pop icon Sabrina Carpenter will perform songs from her holiday EP ‘Fruitcake’ and other iconic chart-topping holiday covers. “This special will also feature show-stopping music performances, comedic guests, unexpected duets, plus many more surprises and fun cameos.”

The 25-year-old singer, actress and fashion icon’s several Christmas songs from her 2023 holiday album “Fruitcake” such as “santa doesn’t know you like I do”, “A Nonsense Christmas” and “buy me presents” are expected to feature in the one hour special. She has had a wildly successful 2024, which includes the release of a string of viral hits including “Espresso”, “Please Please Please” and “Taste”, which form part of her sixth studio album “Short n' Sweet”, which was released in August. She also received many accolades this year, including Song of the Year for “Espresso” at the 2024 Video Music Awards (VMAs).

In September, Carpenter teamed up with Christina Aguilera to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the “Genie In a Bottle” hitmaker’s self-titled debut album. The initiative, which also featured Machine Gun Kelly (MGK), was part of Spotify’s ongoing Anniversary. Meanwhile, the singer, who is also an executive producer on her first Christmas special alongside several others, recently told Netflix: “The holidays have always been so special to me.”

“I am excited to bring my take to a classic holiday variety show, infusing my love of music and comedy to make something that is uniquely me.” She added to “Cosmopolitan” magazine: “It's an hour of literal nonsense.” “If people are expecting boring, me singing by a tree, it's not that. It's so fun, so chaotic. There are so many guests that I’m excited about.”