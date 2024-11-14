‘The Station Strangler’ documentary film investigates one of South Africa’s most disturbing serial killer cases

“The Station Strangler”, a true crime Showmax documentary, delves into one of South Africa's most chilling serial killer cases. Between the 1980s and 1990s, Norman Afzal Simons, dubbed the Station Strangler, murdered 21 young boys in the Cape Flats, leaving a community terrorised and justice delayed.

The film takes viewers through the brutal crimes, the emotional toll on families and the long search for answers. Directed by Nadine Cloete, a respected figure in South African film-making, “The Station Strangler” combines gripping storytelling with profound social commentary. Through a careful retelling of events, the documentary places viewers in the unsettling atmosphere of Cape Flats as it was back then, exploring how the serial killer evaded capture while the community struggled to protect its children.

The documentary’s disturbing core themes touch on crime and justice but also examine the social and racial dynamics during apartheid. Despite numerous killings, little was done by authorities and viewers are left questioning whether more lives could have been saved had the victims not been from a marginalised community. This emotional thread runs throughout the documentary, revealing how apartheid’s indifference to “coloured” communities enabled the killing spree to escalate without proper intervention. Dr Allan Boesak revisits the story in the documentary. Picture: Supplied The documentary features enlightening interviews from a range of people including family members of the victims, lead investigator JD Kotze and SA’s first criminal profiler Micki Pistorius, who bring depth to the story.

Dr Allan Boesak, a renowned figure and community leader, also weighs in, giving a voice to the frustration and sorrow felt by the community. These interviews are not just testimonies, they are powerful reminders of the pain that still lingers and the unresolved pain of loss that families continue to carry. Ryno, a relative of Elroy van Rooyen, a victim whose story is a focal point in the documentary, offers a chilling recounting of the last moments he saw his cousin.

He recalls how Afzal Simons, the teacher later convicted of Elroy’s murder, lured Elroy under the guise of needing help with carrying boxes. This revelation, coupled with the eerie realisation that Simons attended his victims' funerals, sends shivers down the spine. Ryno’s story reminds viewers how ordinary moments turned into nightmares, creating an emotional resonance that drives the film’s tone.

The documentary does not shy away from showcasing how the murders affected daily life. For parents, what used to be a trusting community turned into a landscape of fear; they could no longer allow children to assist strangers or even roam the neighbourhood freely. It highlighted the trauma and fear that gripped the Cape Flats, making a poignant statement about how society’s perception of safety can change in an instant. It’s also telling how, despite the growing terror, little attention was paid to the case due to the racial dynamics of the time. Interviewees emphasise that the government’s focus might have been different if the victims had been white.

This overlooked tragedy created anger within the community, fuelling protests and rallies as the number of victims grew. “The Station Strangler” takes a haunting yet respectful approach, capturing the gravity of each loss without sensationalising the brutality of the crimes. The raw emotions displayed, particularly from the families, give viewers an honest glimpse into the long-term effects of crime and loss. From the heartache in their voices to the still-visible pain etched on their faces, the documentary successfully conveys the emotional weight of each life lost.

This documentary is a sobering reminder of the unresolved grief felt by families and a community still searching for closure. By reliving the fear, anger, and helplessness that surrounded the Station Strangler's crimes, “The Station Strangler” serves as a powerful piece of true crime storytelling and a tribute to the resilience of those affected. While it may not offer complete closure, it provides a stark portrayal of a society that was both vulnerable and resilient in the face of a relentless predator.