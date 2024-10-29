Train wreck or masterpiece? Tyler Perry’s new Netflix show ‘Beauty in Black’ sparks mixed reactions from viewers

Tyler Perry’s latest Netflix series, “Beauty in Black”, is stirring strong opinions among viewers, delivering both praise and criticism for its portrayal of Black life and drama. Released as part of Perry’s partnership with Netflix, the series follows the intertwined lives of two women from vastly different backgrounds.

Perry aims to bridge the worlds of Atlanta’s affluent hair care industry and the darker side of its iconic strip club scene. Despite Perry's intention for “Beauty in Black” to be pure entertainment, many viewers feel its portrayal borders on controversial. Perry is also known for his dedication to telling Black stories but “Beauty in Black” has been receiving mixed reactions on social media.

Several fans eagerly expressed satisfaction with the drama’s twists and Perry’s storytelling skills. User, @Isaiah_Jaay couldn’t contain his enthusiasm, “I gotta give Tyler Perry his 10s 10s 10s !!! He must've went on a Daniel Fast before he wrote this because all the writing made sense, everything connected & it was so much going on, but it all clicked. “I was hooked IMMEDIATELY, and once it started it never stopped. The way everybody end up being related to each other had me SHOOK, but that whole family is CRAZY. Like they need serious mental health surgery Imfaoooo. The craziest person is Richard tho . He scared ME .Yall go watch thissss !!!”

@kebebee criticised the show, stating, "I take back what I said about Beauty in Black. I think Tyler Perry hates Black people. I can't think of another writer, director, or producer who humiliates and exaggerates the trauma of their people. Why does this man still have a platform? His representation is irresponsible." I take back what I said about Beauty in Black. I think Tyler Perry hates Black people. I can't think of another writer, director, or producer who humiliates and exaggerates the trauma of their people. Why does this man still have a platform? His representation is irresponsible.

— Renecíta (@kebebee) October 27, 2024

— Renecíta (@kebebee) October 27, 2024 Similarly, @duandempsey described the series as a “train wreck,” writing, “Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black is an absolute train wreck of a series, and the irony is once you start, you can't stop watching. Watched the entire 8-episode season and I'm left with a blank face.” Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black is an absolute train wreck of a series and the irony is once you start, you can’t stop watching. Watched the entire 8 episode season and I’m left with a blank face pic.twitter.com/jYIOGlXo0g — D2 - Duan Dempsey (@duandempsey) October 25, 2024 User @ArthurMuhwezi12 said, “Tyler Perry's series and movies can make you feel we black people all we do is pimping, whoring, drugs, fights and gigolo around. Most of his films are so erotic. Now watch his recent Netflix Beauty in Black and see what's there...”

Tyler Perry’s series and movies can make you feel we black people all we do is pimping, whoring, drugs, fights and gigolo around. Most of his films are so erotic. Now watch his recent Netflix Beauty in Black and see what’s there…🤣 — Arthur ♠ (@ArthurMuhwezi12) October 29, 2024 “Beauty in Black” follows Kimmie (Taylor Polidore Williams), a young woman struggling to make ends meet after her family abandons her, and Mallory (Crystle Stewart), a successful businesswoman. Perry, in response to the show’s success, thanked audiences in an X post.