Tyla and Sabrina Carpenter duet to deliver festive cheers on Netflix Christmas special

Tyla is set to appear in American singer Sabrina Carpenter's upcoming star-studded Christmas special, which will premiere on Netflix this festive season. “A Nonsense Christmas” is a musical special by Carpenter that will stream exclusively on Netflix.

According to Tudum by Netflix, this holiday special will showcase pop icon Carpenter performing songs from her holiday EP “Fruitcake” as well as other chart-topping holiday covers. The special will also feature duets with musicians such as Kali Uchis, Chappell Roan, and Shania Twain. It’s safe to say that this feature, along with her latest single “Tears” in collaboration with Coke Studio and her upcoming December tour in South Africa, marks the perfect ending to an already incredible year she’s been having.

The 22-year-old Grammy Award-winning superstar has been making undeniable strides in her career, collecting win after win. Carpenter’s musical special will also include comedic guests for some light-hearted fun and humour. American actress and comedian Quinta Brunson will make a comedic cameo, along with Kyle Mooney, Megan Stalter, and Cara Delevingne, just to name a few.

“The holidays have always been so special to me,” the 25-year-old pop singer told Netflix. “I am excited to bring my take on a classic holiday variety show, infusing my love of music and comedy to create something uniquely me,” she added. Prepare to get into the holiday spirit with “A Nonsense Christmas”, produced by Carpenter, Michael D Ratner, Scott Ratner, Simone Spira, and Kfir Goldberg.