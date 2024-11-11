‘Under the Bridge’ is a heartbreaking true crime series of bullying gone too far

Not every show gets the hype it deserves. Sometimes real gems fall through the cracks. One such offering is “Under the Bridge” on Disney+. This true crime drama is based on Rebecca Godfrey’s novel of the same name. Be warned, it’s not an easy watch.

Developed by Quinn Shephard, this tragic real-life tale centres on Reena Virk (Vritika Gupta). The story is set in 1997 in Saanich, British Columbia. Her Indian-Canadian family are Jehovah’s Witnesses. However, Reena rebels against her heritage and religion. She questions everything. A social outcast at school, she’s a bit of a tomboy, dressed in baggy clothes to hide her hairy legs.

In trying to find her clique, she is drawn to the “Crips Mafia Cartel”, a group of wayward teenage girls who run the neighbourhood. Josephine Bell (Chloe Guidry), the ringleader, often belittles Reena with the rest of the gang following suit. However, as much as Reena tries so hard to be one of them, going as far as accusing her father of abuse to be able to stay with some of them at the Seven Oaks Youth Home, she is cast out.

Filled with rage, especially towards Josephine, she plots her payback. However, it doesn’t end well for Reena. The teen cast in ‘Under the Bridge’. Meanwhile, writer Rebecca Godfrey (Riley Keough) returns home after a decade in New York City to write a book about the troubled girls in the area. However, when Reena goes missing, the police are called in to investigate but the case isn’t given as much attention over a missing brown girl.

Reena’s parents Suman (Archie Panjabi) and Manji (Ezra Faroque Khan) are beside themselves with worry. And when they learn that their daughter’s body has been found, they demand answers. The problem is the group of girls last seen with her close ranks in telling the truth. But Officer Cam Bentland (Lily Gladstone) leaves no stone unturned in getting to the truth, even if she goes against the orders of her father who heads the department.

Running parallel to the investigation are past stories of everyone linked to Reeva, including her uncle Raj Masihajjar (Anoop Desai). He is approached for information by Rebecca, who is considering changing her story angle. With bullying such a growing problem in today’s world, this story can be triggering for some. That said, it is a heartbreaking tale where jealousy, revenge, friendship, poverty, racism and crime, dovetail.