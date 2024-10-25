WATCH: David Schwimmer to star in 'Goosebumps: The Vanishing' - A nostalgic return to R.L. Stine's classic

“Friends” star David Schwimmer is set to bring a rush of nostalgia to viewers as he stars in “Goosebumps: The Vanishing”. The Disney+ series, which will premiere on January 10, is based on renowned author R.L. Stine’s beloved “Goosebumps” book series.

The 57-year-old American actor and director will be joined by an illustrious cast, which includes Ana Ortiz, Jayden Bartels, Sam McCarthy, Elijah M. Cooper, Galilea La Salvia, Francesca Noel and Stony Blyden. The show begins when twins Cece (Bartels) and Devin (McCarthy) Brewer, are sent to spend a summer in Gravesend, Brooklyn, with their divorced father Anthony, (Schwimmer). According to the synopsis: “A threat is stirring and they quickly realise that dark secrets are among them, triggering a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery,”

It added that as the siblings delve into the unknown, Cece, Devin and their friends, Alex (Noel), CJ (Cooper) and Frankie (La Salvia), find themselves entangled in the chilling tale of four teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994. Hilary Winston and Letterman are the showrunners. The trio also serve as executive producers alongside Neal H. Moritz, Iole Lucchese, Pavun Shetty, Conor Welch, Caitlin Friedman, Erin O’Malley, James Eagan and Karl Frankenfield. “Goosebumps: The Vanishing” draws on elements from some of the most popular books from the series.