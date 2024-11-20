WATCH: Joshwin Dyson takes on ghosts and growing pains in new series ‘Spooksoeker’

Rising South African actor Joshwin Dyson is stepping into the supernatural as he stars in the upcoming Showmax Original series, “Spooksoeker,” set to premiere on December 5. Based on François Bloemhof’s popular young adult novels, the show follows 15-year-old Warno Alberts (Rico Immelman) as he discovers his ghost-banishing abilities.

Dyson, who plays Allies, Warno’s fiercely loyal best friend, shared in an interview with Showmax that, “Allies doesn’t have many friends, but his best friend is Warno, and they are very close. He is that one friend that everyone has in their life.” “Allies has a special talent, if you can call it that, he gets vision of thing that are going to happen.” The character is as complex as the supernatural world they navigate.

Allies has the unique gift of foresight, and his bond with his grandmother portrayed June van Merch adds another layer to the story. “Allies’ grandmother was also in the business of ghosts for many years but wants nothing to do with it anymore,” Dyson explained. “But now her grandson is involved…” This is a milestone for Dyson, who gained attention after winning Best supporting actor at the 2023 Silwerskerm Film Festival for “Old Righteous Blues.”

Reflecting on the challenges of television acting, Dyson said, “With Television work, it is more challenging to focus on the story because it is divided into episodes with different storylines. “Sometimes you shoot a scene from episode 2, then the next scene is from episode 11. So It’s much more challenging to keep your focus.” While Dyson relates to Allies passion and loyalty, he admitted some traits were harder to connect with.

“Allies is a geeky guy; he develops apps for him and Warno to play around on. I don’t develop apps, I have no idea how to do it,” he said, laughing, adding “Allies is very smart.” Despite immersing himself in the paranormal for “Spooksoeker,” Dyson remains undecided about the existence of ghosts. When asked if he believes in them, he replied, “Sometimes I’m afraid to walk into my house when it’s dark, but other nights I’m brave,” he admitted. “So I’d say yes and no.”