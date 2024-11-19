Zendaya confirms time jump in ‘Euphoria’ season three

Things are about to look a little different for the students of East Highland High School — and lets hope they’re not still in high school. Fans of “Euphoria” have been on the edge of their seats since the series premiered, thanks to its raw portrayal of teenage struggles, relationships and the messy journey into adulthood.

From Rue’s (Zendaya) battle with addiction to Nate’s (Jacob Elordi) toxic dynamics, the show is known for its intense drama and deeply flawed characters. It’s no surprise that viewers are awaiting the next chapter. In an interview with “Entertainment Weekly”, Zendaya revealed, “I don't actually know much about what is happening … but I do know that the time jump is happening.” “Euphoria” is set for a time jump in its upcoming season. Zendaya believes this shift makes sense, as creator Sam Levinson wants to explore the characters’ lives beyond high school

Perhaps the time jump in “Euphoria” will see the characters navigating life after high school, with some heading to college or jumping straight into jobs. “There’s only so much high school drama you can deal with... and then she cheats on her boyfriend again!” she joked. “It will be fascinating to see and understand these characters outside of the context of high school.” Zendaya added that it’ll be interesting to see how their experiences in high school shape their adulthood and the people they become in a much bigger world.

Alexa Demie is returning for ‘Euphoria’ season 3. Picture: X Elordi had hinted at the time jump earlier, saying during a January appearance on “The Tonight Show”: “I’m assuming that we’re going to have to go forward… otherwise, it’s going to seem like a weird bit.” He also quipped, “I hope [filming is] soon, otherwise they’re going to have to Benjamin Button me or something. I’m going to have, like, a bad back, walking down the hallway.” Fans have been waiting for the return of “Euphoria”, especially since the second season finale aired in February 2022. HBO recently confirmed that production will begin in January 2025.

Francesca Orsi, HBO’s executive vice president of programming, told “Variety”: “We could not be happier with our creative partnership with Sam and this incredible cast. We look forward to bringing this new season of Euphoria to life for the fans.” In a recent interview with “Vanity Fair”, Zendaya responded to reports that creator Sam Levinson had blamed her for the delay in season 3. Laughing it off, she clarified: “I will say, I have been off for a couple of years, so not delayed because of my [schedule]. I’ve been open, just waiting.”

Zendaya pointed out that while she had two major movies — “Dune: Part Two” and “Challengers” — that premièred this year, which she filmed them back in 2022. “I haven’t been on a set in, like, two years almost,” she admitted. She even joked about feeling “rusty” and wondering if she could still do it, but assured fans that she’s excited to dive back into Rue’s story. While Zendaya doesn’t have the script yet, she’s looking forward to seeing what’s been brewing for Rue and the gang.