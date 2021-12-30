Sundance Film Festival to offer Covid booster shots to attendees

The film festival - which is set to take place from Thursday 20 January 2022 until Sunday 30 January 2022 - is rolling out the vaccine booster shots in line with their health and safety plans.

A spokesperson for the festival told TheWrap: "As part of our health safety, we are working to make booster shots available to those in need who would be eligible for one."

The decision to offer the booster shots in person at the Utah event comes after it was previously announced that all attendees will be required to show proof of three vaccination shots before entry.

Sundance – which has teamed up with PandemSafe to offer the free shots to all those who are eligible for it - will also require on-site staff to get tested upon checking in to the event, and all will be encouraged to repeat the test every 48 hours afterward.