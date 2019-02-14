#MensConference19. Picture: Twitter

There’s never a dull moment on the streets of Twitterville. The hashtag 'Men's Conference' started topping the trend list on Monday as tweeps posted some of the most hilarious memes, snaps and videos of the highly anticipated event in Mzansi’s men calendar in 2019.



It seems the plan for men to escape Valentine's Day is working, but who can blame them in these harsh economic conditions. The three-day conference kicks off today and some of the speakers include DJ Fresh, JuJu, Emtee and performances by Kwesta, Sjava and Black Coffee.



Dignitaries are said to have arrived while others are still stuck on the way due to heavy rains in various parts of the country.

Those who are attending couldn't help themselves but share the joy of being part of this great initiative.

Current situation at Thohoyandou, Thavhani Mall Limpopo. No chance though all way lead to men's conference askalayo#mensconference19 pic.twitter.com/2tndQ48u9J — The Plug 🔌 (@thendo_magoma) February 14, 2019

Glad to announce delegates from the Kingdom of Eswatini have arrived safely at #mensconference19 pic.twitter.com/IaVg3DntvS — TheGodFlexAyatollah (@QIBHOqibho) February 14, 2019