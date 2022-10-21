The Indaba Show: 21 years of Prime Circle and what it means for Ross Learmonth

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><a>Podcast stream by Fabrik.fm</a> Lead singer of Prime Circle, Ross Learmonth, joins the Indaba Show where he speaks about the legendary South African band celebrating 21 years together and the prospect of taking his career solo. Host of the show, Steven Taylor, asked Learmonth what his experience has been like being in the industry for over two decades, with multi-platinum-selling albums.

“It feels kind of weird,” Learmonth responded. “Because I look at the guys and it feels like time has gone faster than it should. It's just flown by. We almost feel like we're still getting momentum there's still so much that you feel you need to prove. We've never felt like we've written that song. We've always been chasing it.” Born in Scotland, the Learmonth family moved to South Africa when he was very young, and he went to school in Middleburg, Mpumalanga. “For me, music was sort of a calling. It was a thing that was always pulling on my heartstrings,” he said.

Prime Circle was formed in Witbank in 2001, and the five members have created rock hits such as ‘She Always Gets What She Wants’ and 'Breathing' that have been acclaimed worldwide. The band will be celebrating with their “21 Years on Tour” shows at Montecasino in Johannesburg on 28 and 29 of October. Learmonth said that he has recently been writing some songs solo and could be releasing an EP later this year which could turn into an album.

