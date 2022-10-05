The Indaba Show: Soul singer Sybil shares why she loves performing in SA

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><a>Podcast stream by Fabrik.fm</a> On the Indaba Show, Steven Taylor speaks to Sybil Lynch, a renowned American soul singer about why she loves performing in South Africa Soul Sisters, featuring Sybil and her 12-piece band, will be supported by local artists, including Lady Zamar, Amy Jones, Vuvu Kumalo, Andrea Fortuin and Mady Abrahams, a runner-up from SA’s Got Talent.

The 57-year-old star said she looks forward to singing all her hit songs from the 80s and 90s, including, When I'm Good and Ready, Walk on By, and Don't Make Me Over. Sybil recalls her first trip to South Africa, after the end of apartheid once artists were allowed back into the country. “I remember coming in the early 90s, and it was prior to Mandela becoming elected the president of the country at that time."

"I remember just the levels of love that I received from the communities that I was able to go into, and perform in the clubs, those small clubs that welcomed me and it just made such a difference,” she said. Her trips to the country and Cape Town in particular, shaped her love of community and music. “They embraced this American Girl, you know, with Native American roots.”

Sybil said her singing interests started when she was young as she was surrounded by musicians in her family. “Genetically, I think that I was predisposed to having the capacity because my mom sang, my aunt sang, and my cousin, Maxine, who's on my mom's side is an original member of the group En Vogue. So growing up, it was like music was always around.” However, music was not always the career she had envisioned for herself. Sybil was a professional speech and theatre arts major with a broadcast journalism emphasis, and a minor in psychology.

She initially wanted to work for the Federal Communications Commission and had an interest in law and representing women and minorities. “It was funny because I never really wanted to be a musician. But I've always loved writing songs. I always loved writing. I've always been rhythmic and lyrical,” she said. The soul singers will be performing at Grand West Casino and Entertainment world. Tickets from R295 from Computicket.