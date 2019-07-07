Tasché Burger and her coach Francois van Coke. Picture: Supplied

Nineteen year old The Voice South Africa season 3 winner Tasché Burger plans on staying true to her roots by sticking to country rock music.



Speaking at a press conference after the live show that saw her win, Burger said, "I think I will start with Afrikaans because that is my home language, I feel very comfortable singing Afrikaans but I don't really care because its about how the song makes me feels so whether it is Afrikaans or English I will sing it," she said.





The rising star also said that she wants to stick to country rock for now.









The show opened with a spectacular group performance of the Queen anthem “We Will Rock You” featuring the top 16 contestants alongside their four coaches, and the top five contestants each got to perform a duet with their musical idols. The PJ Twins (Paul and John) performed Luther Vandross’s “Impossible Dream” with Timothy Moloi, Eon Claude le Roux sang Elton John’s “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down on Me” with Caroline-Grace Brüssow, Siki Jo-Ann Qwazi got to sing Chaka Khan’s “I’m Every Woman” with Judith Sephuma, Tasché performed Francois van Coke’s own hit “Toe Vind Ek Jou” with her coach, and Soné Joubert got to live her dream when she sang “Mannetjies Roux” with Laurika Rauch.





Watch below:





The iconic @judith_sephuma teamed up with @Joan_Siki and performed “I’m Every Woman” and it was nothing short of amazing! #TheVoiceSA pic.twitter.com/8LpknXUUiq — IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) July 7, 2019

#thevoicesa top 5 contestant Eon just performed and it’s very clear why he is in the finale. pic.twitter.com/IrIOB1Hm5I — IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) July 7, 2019

Tasche and her coach Francois just performed Toe Vind Ek Jou on #TheVoiceSA stage and the crowd loved it. Did you? pic.twitter.com/XrAWRGQBoR — IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) July 7, 2019





Although Siki Jo-An and Sone Joubert did not win, Rochelle Barnes, label manager for Universal South Africa said they Universal was already thinking of working with the two ladies in the near future and possibly signing them.





IOL

Tasché was announced the winner at a glitzy event at the Mosaïek Teatro in Johannesburg, which was attended by the celebrities like actress Rolanda Marais, actor and comedian Siv Ngesi, actress Lorcia Kumalo and Carte Blanche legend Derek Watts.After Eon from Port Elizabeth and The PJ Twins from Brackenfell were the first to leave the competition after their duets, the competition became an “all-women-affair” in the top three with African queen Siki Jo-An who was the first to exit thereafter and then Sone Joubert received the news that she was the runner-up.