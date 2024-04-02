Titanic ‘door’ prop sells for R13.5 million

Arguments over whether Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) could have fit on the approximately 2.4m-long, 1m-wide door instead of freezing to death so love interest Rose could remain above water have only grown louder since the film's release in 1997.

The controversial “door” that saved Rose – but sadly not Jack – in James Cameron’s Titanic has sold for $718,750 (R13,542,795) at auction.

The prop, while widely known to be a door, is in fact a copy of part of a door frame just above the first-class lounge entrance of the real Titanic.

The original panel, housed at the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is the most complete piece of debris salvaged from shipwreck.

In 2022, director James Cameron revealed that “forensic analysis” using two stunt people fitted with sensors in ice water, proved that only one could have survived.