Tracey Lange says ‘cheers’ after 11 years on ‘Bravo!’

Radio and TV personality Tracey Lange shared an emotional farewell this week when she announced her resignation from kykNET’s Afrikaans celebrity magazine show “Bravo!“. Lange shared a picture of her wall filled with her magazine cover features and wrote: On this day, exactly 11 years ago on a Thursday too 😀 I presented my very, very FIRST insert for (what was then) a brand new show on TV: BRAVO!

“11 years 😍 It blows my mind that it’s been 11 years since starting this journey on TV that allowed me in the homes and hearts of so many in South Africa. “A show that opened so many doors for me and allowed me to use the platform it provided, to build this career of mine and create even more opportunities for myself and also for others. “11 years of countless flights, some of the best hotels, early mornings and very late nights. Chilling with people I’d only ever seen on TV and in total: 21 magazine covers ☺️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T R A C E Y L A N G E (@traceylange) Lange also previously filled the presenter chairs on “Tussen Ons”, “Studio 3” and “Dancing With the Stars“. She continued: “God het geweet wat Hy doen met die begin van BRAVO! en wat Hy ingedagte het.”( translated: God knew what he was doing with the start of Bravo and what he had in mind). “From last year, I’ve been feeling like God had ticked off everything on my bucket list where South African TV is concerned: That meant that it’s time to dream again. For that reason, I bow out of BRAVO! on this very auspicious day ❤️”

Lange thanked the people who contributed to her journey. “I will never forget the people, the events, the spectacular dresses and most importantly, the lessons I’d learnt in this 11 years. Thank you to @moenierhendricks for recommending me to audition for this show. To @hannesvwyk for guiding me so kindly that first evening and at the audition. “To the entire crew and staff at HomeBrew Films. To kykNet for the platform for this show.

“And most importantly: Thank you to everyone for allowing me into their homes every week and for every kind word on the street or social media. #BRAVO to last 11 years 👏” IOL Entertainment asked Lange what’s next and she said: “ I cant say anything just yet, due to NDA’s but the next 4-6 months will be manic and wonderful. I’m so excited.” Wilmer Muller, from Homebrew Films, wished Lange well: “Tracey made a valuable contribution in establishing Bravo! as one of the leading celebrity magazine shows on South African television.

“We will always admire Tracey for her amazing work ethic, glamour and of course her bubbly personality.” Her followers also weighed in. moenierhendricks wrote: “dankie @traceylange. Bravo met die volgende stap.”

michellegildenhuys wrote: “Can’t wait to see what you do next… i can only imagine the next big step is going to be unforgettable. I admire your hustle my friend…“ stephs_playground wrote: “Sjoe! Ek kan nie wag om te sien wat is volgende nie!!❤️” rasheeqah_karriem wrote: ‘Inspiring 🙌🙌🙌🙌.“

nataliemalgas wrote: “Wow, Trace! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾.” tyronepaulsen applauded Lange’s moves: “👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏.” whitneyj0212 wrote: “Your laugh is infectious, Your Smile is contagious and your personality is God sent... In your next chapter continue being true to yourself🌼 Well Done on your 11 years and Goodluck for what's next 🌸”