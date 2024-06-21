Travis Scott arrested for disorderly intoxication

Travis Scott was arrested on Thursday morning. The 'Sicko Mode' rapper — whose real name is Jacques Webster — was booked at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center at 4.35am on charges of disorderly intoxication and trespassing on a property after a warning in Miami.

Police set a bond at $650 — $150 (around R11,697.11 — R2,699.33) for the intoxication charge and $500 (around R8,997.78) for the trespass — which he submitted, the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column reports. According to local news outlet WSVN, the 33-year-old musician had been on a charter boat in the Miami Beach Marina when the vessel's owner caused police and asked that Scott leave between midnight and 1am. A police spokesperson told the TV station: “He was drunk, causing a disturbance and asked to leave multiple times.

"[Scott] became irate, screaming profanities, left and returned to disturb some more.” US rapper Travis Scott was arrested in Miami Beach overnight Thursday for trespassing and disorderly intoxication, records showed. Picture: Handout / Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation / AFP A police report obtained by TMZ explained cops responded to a fight on one of the boats, and when they arrived Scott was arguing with the occupants on one of the yachts, but the person who reported him asked the officers to remove him. Police started to escort Scott away - allegedly while he yelled obscenities - and took him to his waiting car past the docks, but he then returned five minutes later and was intercepted as he attempted to head back to the boat.

At this point, the 'Antidote' rapper is said to have become erratic and belligerent, and so he was arrested. Cops arrested Scott at 1.17am, half an hour after arriving at the scene, before officially booking him three hours later. A spokesperson for the star — who has children Stormi, six, and two-year-old Aire with former partner Kylie Jenner — has yet to comment.