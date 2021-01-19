10 sexiest men on TV right now

Sometimes we don’t watch TV shows for the storylines. Sometimes it’s about the location it’s set in, the clothes, the industry the show is about or even the music used to further the story. But most times it’s all about the actors and the sexy characters they become. Take the Duke of Hastings, TV’s current heartthrob. Did you see the way he ate that ice cream and licked the spoon? How many of you wanted to be both the ice-cream and the spoon? Now that’s sexy. He’s not the only one. There are a couple of men who are so sexy, we cease to care who else is on the screen with them.

Here is IOL Entertainment’s list of the 10 sexiest men on TV right now.

Thembinkosi Mthembu as Mabutho on “The River”

Since his debut as Mabutho on 1Magic’s popular hit series “The River” in March, women and men from all corners of Mzansi have been struggling to keep their eyes off the handsome and mysterious new man in town.

Mabutho not only charmed his way into Tumi’s heart, women are falling for this bad boy whose dimpled face will melt your heart.

Brandon Larracuente as Emilio Acosta in “Party Of Five”

When we’re introduced to Emilio, the eldest sibling of the Acosta family, he is living the life of a playboy and is in a very popular boy band.

He is tall and sexy with the cheekbones, jaw and dark hair of my dream guy.

But he has both gigs and girls lined up for each day of the month.

A real heartbreaker. However when his circumstances change, so does he. For the better.

Mike Ndlangamandla as Dr Lindelani Zulu on “Durban Gen”

Tall, dark, handsome, wealthy and cocky is how one can describe Dr Lindelani Zulu on e.tv’s new drama series “Durban Gen”.

He is well aware of his good looks and his status as a doctor - he was willing to steal someone’s fiancée and we all know that didn’t end well.

He is very showy, overconfident, conceited and feels the world rotates around him and his beautiful daughter.

With looks like that, who can blame him.

Park Seo-joon as Lee Young-joon in “What's Wrong with Secretary Kim”

Let’s face it, any man who is as gorgeous as Park Seo-joon and plays a rich businessman is definitely going to make it onto this list.

Lee Young-joon is the vice-chairman of a major corporation.

His world is shaken when, one day, his highly-capable secretary, Kim Mi-so, announces that she is resigning from her position after working for Lee Young-joon for nine years.

Young-joon then decides to do whatever he can after talking to his best friend, who happens to be a board director in his company, to make sure Mi-so stays by his side.

Sean-Marco Vorster as Stefan Potgieter in “Legacy”

Stefan Potgieter has really grown on viewers over the past months.

He possesses the ability to really draw a viewer into his story.

His character is dangerous and connected and that’s what makes him sexy.

On the other hand, when you look at the way he cares for his sister, Petra, and father Willem, he is kind, caring, sweet, and very much husband material.

Obviously you need to set aside the fact that he murdered Legacy’s CEO, Sebastian Price Snr.

And how can we forget all about his steamy bedroom scenes with Felicity Price? He is definitely becoming hot property on the local scene.

Omar Sy as Assane Diop in “Lupin”

There's a scene in the first episode of “Lupin” where Assane walks away after successfully getting away with the heist of a prized necklace at the Louvre that you can't help but think, that's sexy!

He has presence and you can't help but be drawn to him.

It's what makes him either a quick enemy to someone or a potential paramour to others.

But either way, he commands presence and if there's one thing we know about people like that, is that they have sex appeal in droves.

Alejandro Speitzer as Darío Guerra in “Dark Desire”

The script might not be something to write home about because we have seen this story before, a student falls in love with a university professor.

However, what is worth writing home about is that said student hit the genetic lottery. Alejandro is no new kid on the block, the Mexican started his career when he was 5 years old and has starred in a number of hit series Mexico has had to offer.

His looks are not what some might think of as being stereotypical Latino.

They are almost unconventional but either way, he is easy on the eye.

Kim Soo-hyun as Bang Dong-gu in “Crash Landing On You” and Moon Gang-tae in “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay”

If South Korean dramas or K-Dramas as they are referred to are not your thing, here’s someone who may tempt you: Kim Soo-hyun.

Known best for his role in last year's hit drama series, “It's Okay to Not Be Okay”, and one of South Korea’s biggest shows, “Crash Landing on You”, Soo-hyun takes being sexy to a new level.

While seeing him shirtless is a bonus we all welcome, it’s in the way he looks at his on-screen love interests that really scream “sexy”.

A pretty boy like most South Korean male stars, Soo-hyun is worth every subtitle one would need to read.

Anton David Jeftha as Sebastian Price Jr in “Legacy”

Anton David Jeftha is a good looking man and so it's very easy for Sebastian Jr or SJ as he is known to be on this list. But he's not just looks alone. He is a nice guy.

He may make you think that he's a conceited rich boy, which he sometimes is, but he is also kind and that makes him sexy in our eyes.

But we can never deny how good he looks when he walks, licks his lips, puts on a suit or when he stares longingly at Petra. He is that guy!

Regé-Jean Page as the Duke of Hastings in “Bridgerton”

Regé-Jean Page is the internet’s hottest property at the moment, and that’s all thanks to Shonda Rhimes’ new period drama, “Bridgerton”.

Simon Bassett is a brooding duke who sets hearts aflutter as he does all he can to stay a single man about town.

Everything from his piercing stare, to the way he makes love, takes our breath away. We simply can’t enough of the British-Zimbabwean actor.

While he has been in Hollywood for over a decade, it looks like his time to shine has finally arrived.

Just to prove what a heartthrob he really is, check out his Instagram profile. Before “Bridgerton” started streaming, Page had just over 31000 followers, now it's risen to a staggering three million.