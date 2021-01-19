10 sexiest women on TV

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Sometimes, we don’t watch TV shows for the storylines. Sometimes it’s about the location it’s set in, the clothes, the industry the show is about or even the music used to further the story. But most times, it’s all about the actors and the sexy characters they become. Take Jessica Pearson for example. Watching her confidently stride the corridors of Pearson Spector Litt was one of our favourite things about “Suits”. And she was always dressed in the finest designer wear that hugged every curve and perfectly accentuated her body.

For her, clothes, confidence, and her walk were part of her arsenal of weapons to do what she does best: destroy her opponents in the courtroom.

Plus, she knew she was sexy and used that to her advantage, disarming her opposing counsel and letting them buy her lunch a few minutes later.

She’s not the only one. There are a couple of women who are so sexy, we lose our attention span when they are on screen.

Here is IOL Entertainment’s list of the 10 sexiest women on TV.

Connie Ferguson as Harriet Khoza in “The Queen”

Connie Ferguson in ’The Queen’. Picture: Supplied

There's that steely gaze that Harriet Khoza uses to disarm her opponents. It's also one we are certain gets them to think about how sexy she is and they can't help but be putty in her hands.

Knowing you are desirable, you will always get your way with anyone who dares to try cross you.

Harriet's confidence, beauty and wardrobe are enough to make pulses start racing immediately when she appears on the screen.

Ruby Barker as Marina Thompson in “Bridgerton”

Ruby Barker performs in ’Bridgerton’. Picture: Netflix

Marina Thompson, played by Ruby Barker, may be seen as the damsel in distress in “Bridgerton” (Netflix), but she's actually one of the most self-aware women on the show and would teach her uptight cousins a thing or two about using your feminine wiles to get your way.

Marina takes everyone’s ability to breathe away when she walks into a room, her curls tumbling down her face and her bee-stung lips proudly pursed.

There were moments I wondered how she escaped the Duke of Hastings’ attention.

Not that she needed it - every gentleman, Lord and Baron wanted her on their arm.

And you know why - because she's sexy and she knows it.

Seo Yea-ji as Ko Moon-young in “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay”

Seo Yea-ji in ’It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’. Picture: Supplied

If there is one thing we can all appreciate and thank South Korean television for, it’s how they have broken the mould on what sexy is.

While we have been programmed to think that being sexy is all muscle and skimpy clothes, K-Dramas have changed that.

Yea-ji is the perfect example of how you don’t need to be half-naked to fit the definition.

She plays a popular children's book author with an anti-social personality disorder.

As a rich author, Yea-ji wears the best clothes and while that helps, it’s her attitude that is most attractive. Of course, being as beautiful as she is, helps.

Antoinette Robertson as Coco Conners in “Dear White People”

Antoinette Robertson in Dear White People. Picture: Netflix

OK. Hear us out. Some may find Coco one of the most irritating characters on “Dear White People“ (Netflix).

She's the anti-hero who feels like she has to be down with the white women at Winchester while still trying to be cool with the black students too.

But you cannot deny that she will literally make you stop what you are doing and watch whenever she has a scene on the popular comedy.

She oozes confidence, has an awesome wardrobe and she knows she's sexy too.

But the best thing about her? She's always in control and everything she does is for her benefit, whether it's having sex with Troy Fairbanks or reminding Sam she can still read you for filth and still catwalk her way in her Christian Louboutin shoes.

Park Min-young as Kim Mi-so in “What's Wrong with Secretary Kim”

Park Min-young in ’What's Wrong with Secretary Kim’. Picture: Supplied

If you have ever owned a porcelain doll, you know how perfect they are. Now when you think of this, think of Park Min-young.

She rose to fame in the historical coming-of-age drama “Sungkyunkwan Scandal” and has since starred in television series “City Hunter”, “Glory Jane”, “Dr. Jin” and many others. Whether in a jumper and joggers or in a Valentino dress on the red carpet, Min-young always looks breathtaking.

Kgomotso Christopher as Dineo Price in “Legacy”

Kgomotso Christopher in ’Legacy’. Picture: Supplied

Kgomotso Christopher’s character, Dineo Price, in the M-Net soapie “Legacy” is one of substance and poise. Everything about her character screams “watch me”.

Dineo is beautiful, intelligent, powerful, bold and courageous with a hefty sprinkle of “don’t mess with me”. Another characteristic that makes her super sexy is her style.

Dineo’s dressing leaves a lasting impression on viewers.

From the boardroom to the dining room, she brings a feast for the eyes.

Elarica Johnson as Hailey Colton in “P-Valley”

Elarica Johnson in “P-Valley”. Picture: Supplied

Hailey Colton is the femme fatale we all wish we could be.

She may initially be a down and out woman who turns to the local strip scene to earn money, but she has a body to die for and moves on a stripper pole in a way that leaves some of us dreaming we could.

What makes her attractive is she comes across as sweet and innocent.

However, pushed in a corner, be sure she is going to push 10 times harder to get out. Woe to whoever gets in her way.

Cindy Mahlangu as Phumzi on “Kings of Joburg”

Cindy Mahlangu. Picture: Instagram

Phumzi is a young and sexy professional played by Cindy Mahlangu.

You may think she’s just the humble, mousey, good girlfriend to Mogomotsi Masire, played by Zola Xaluva. Nope. She’s an undercover cop who is investigating the notorious Masire family and she uses her wits and charms to get Mogomotsi into her bed and strikes when he least expects it.

And we enjoyed watching her do it!

Trix Vivier as Petra Potgieter in “Legacy”

Trix Vivier in ’Legacy’. Picture: Supplied

Petra is a smart, witty and beautiful. She oozes confidence, which led to her relationship with her boss’s son Sebastian Price Junior.

She started off with her humble wardrobe until she started seeing SJ and started showing off some sexy legs and curves.

The pair fell head over heels in love until an uninvited guest appears.

She continues to dress up to conceal her pain and damn, she looks look while at it.

Sharon Seno as Marang Motsoaledi on “Muvhango”

Sharon Seno. Picture: Supplied

Marang Motsoaledi may have started out as an executive PA working for Moliehi Motsamai her husband, James, but she soon became the main attraction.

She is tall, with a killer body and a sweet smile.

She uses her breathtaking beauty to charm her way into James’s (Dingaan Mokebe) pants and is not ashamed to use her beauty to get what she wants.

Seno is a former Botswana beauty queen. It’s no wonder she is serving all sorts of hotness when portraying the character of Marang.