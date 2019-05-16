The final episode of The Big Bang Theory airs tonight in the USA. Picture: CBS

After 12 seasons on TV and working together for 12 years on set, the cast of CBS's popular "nerd" sitcomr "The Big Bang Theory" part ways. The science show, which earned a wildly popular reputation around the world, airs it's final episode in USA today. However, South African's will have to wait a little longer for the finale to be screen here.

Currently, "The Big Bang Theory" airs on Wednesdays on M-Net (DStv channel 101). The channel confirmed that they will not be following the USA who will be airing a double bill. Instead, M-Net will air the finale on June 19 at 7.30pm, followed by a retrospective episode, hosted by Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco the week after.

The show stars Johnny Galecki as Dr. Leonard Hofstadter and Jim Parsons as Dr. Sheldon Cooper, Kaley Cuoco as Penny, Simon Helberg as Howard Wolowitz, Kunal Nayyar as Dr. Rajesh "Raj" Koothrappali, Mayim Bialik as Dr. Amy Farrah Fowler, Melissa Rauch as Dr. Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz and Kevin Sussman as Stuart Bloom, and together the group filmed 279 episodes.

The decision to end the show came shortly after Jim Parsons decided not to renew his contract if the show was given a 13th season. Creator Chuck Lorre couldn't imagine a show without the famous character Sheldon Cooper and took the decision to cancel the show altogether.

The Hollywood Reporter wrote that Parsons said: "It was the first time in my life of doing this show that it occurred to me that I might want to not do another contract after season 12 was up. I don't know if it's because I'm an Aries or just because maybe I'm in touch with myself. Whatever it is, once I had that thought, I was like, 'Well, that's your answer".

* Watch The Big Bang Theory on M-Net 101 on Wednesdays at 7.30pm.