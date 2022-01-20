4 TV shows SA viewers are most looking forward to in 2022

South Africans are spoilt for choice when it comes to TV, but recent studies by software company Meltwater show that four particular shows are the talk of social media. According to social media trends, the statistics show that “Big Brother Mzansi”, “The Real Housewives of Durban”, “Masterchef South Africa” and “Euphoria” are the four shows viewers are most excited about watching this year.

“Big Brother Mzansi” returns to our screens on January 23 on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161). The show features a new host, Lawrence Maleka, which has viewers even more excited about the reality show. The show received a lot of attention with more than 4K mentions on Twitter from December 2021 to January this year. People discussed its status as a classic show, the new host and the new season. South Africans are counting the days until it airs.

Lawrence Maleka will host the latest season of ‘Big Brother Mzansi’. Picture: Supplied “The Real Housewives of Durban” season 2 returns on January 28 on Showmax. Social media users are talking about the renewal and return of the show as well as singer Londi London joining. ’The Real Housewives of Durban’ season 2 returns on January 28 on Showmax. Picture: Supplied “MasterChef South Africa” season four airs from February 28 at 6pm on M-Net (DStv channel 101). On social media fans mentioned the new judges and their accolades as well as the show having two women judges.

The heart emoji was the most used by users to express their love for the show. The second-most common emoji symbolises joy, although a few users used the surprised face, sad face, angry face and fearful face to describe how they felt. New ’MasterChef SA’ judges Zola Nene, Gregory Czarnecki and Justine Drake. Picture: Franklin Koopman Lastly “Euphoria”, the American teen series drama that follows a group of high school pupils as they deal with the issue of identity, has made a welcome return to our screens this January on Showmax. The data showed that 22% of viewers feel positive about the show in SA while 58% remained of neutral sentiment and 18% negative.