5 former 'Isidingo' stars, where are they now?

Whether you live in a plush gated estate or somewhere on a dusty road on the outskirts of a rural area, chances are, you had a favourite actor on one of the most popular TV soapies of all time, "Isidingo" which aired on SABC3. Although the show no longer exists, there were a few faces we had grown to love, this got me thinking, were are some of them gone too and what are they up to life after the soap. Let's take a look and find out: Darlington Michael: The colourfully dressed Georgie " Papa G" Zamdela was on the soap for close to 20 years. He was the OG and when he spoke, people listened. His tsotsitaal-driven acting was nostalgic.

Since 2019 Michael's has been running a non-profit organisation called Melisizwe community theatre in Soweto, which focuses on productions that highlight challenges faced by students on a daily such as peer pressure, teenage pregnancy and drug abuse.

Darlington Michaels Picture: Instagram

Robert Whitehead: He took up the role of the villainous Barker Haines and was one of the most recognizable faces on TV.

Although he wasn't a likable character, he was one of those "hate to love" kind of actors that you'd go back to watch more off. Since Isidingo,

Whitehead hasn't really been fully committed to another role, but what we can tell you is that he has grown back some of his hair (LOL).

Robert Whitehead. Picture: Supplied

Karen van der Laag: Taking on the role of Maggie Williams, fans knew her as the loving, bubbly, happy go lucky friend that everyone goes to when they need cheering up - a role that won her a Golden Horn Award for Best Actress in a TV Soap.

In 2018, she played Dr Jameson in e.tv's "Scandal" and last year she Karen was seen in an Afrikaans music video by Refentse titled "What a Boytjie".

And acted in kykNET's "Huis Lelieveld" as Marth Goosen. Karen also does casting, direction and is an acting coach.

Karen van der Laag. Picture: Supplied

Grethe Fox: She played the role of Harriet - Barker Haines, right hand (wo)man and silent whisperer.

Come to think of it, Harriet reminds me of the South African version of Donna from "Suits". Fox didn't strike up an acting role after Isidingo either. And according to her Instagram, she's been attending book launches, did an interview about her theatre work and chilling with Masha, her green eyed black cat, who won't allow her to fold her linen.

Grethe Fox. Picture: Supplied

Tshepo Maseko: Who could forget Parsons Matabane. He had the famous dreadlocks, he was married to Nandipha (Hlubi Mboya) and played a very crucial role in the HIV/AIDs storyline on the show. Parsons also received a Golden Horn Award for Best Actor in a TV Soap.

Maseko is now an entrepreneur, owning his owning clothing brand called Phologolo Activewear (PAW).