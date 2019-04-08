Josh Hutcherson in "Future Man". Picture: Supplied

With Autumn upon us, there's plenty to keep you busy. "Game of Thrones" season 8, "Future Man" season 2, "Luther" season 5, "A Very English Scandal" and "Billion" season 4 are just some the international shows dropping on Showmax this April. FUTURE MAN, S2



Four-time Teen Choice winner Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games) stars as Josh Futturman, a janitor by day, gamer by night who is recruited by mysterious visitors to travel through time in order to prevent the extinction of humanity at the hands of an imminent super-race invasion.



Season 2 picks up in 2162. Josh, Wolf (Derek Wilson from Preacher and Rectify), and Tiger (Eliza Coupe from Happy Endings and Casual) learn that their Season 1 mission to stop the cure from getting out didn’t work. In this timeline, Stu Camillo (Oscar nominee Haley Joel Osment) is now in power, having created the cure, and has launched a plan to relocate humanity to Mars. A shadowy organisation called The Pointed Circle seeks to recruit Josh to take Stu down — but are they the good guys, or is Stu? Look out for two-time MTV Movie Award winner Seth Rogen, who plays Susan, while also directing and executive producing.









LUTHER, S5



A new spate of nightmarish murders once again forces detective John Luther (Idris Elba) to face the depths of human depravity on the streets of London. While the monstrous and seemingly indiscriminate killings become ever more audacious and public, Luther and new recruit D.S. Catherine Halliday (BAFTA winner Wunmi Mosaku) are confounded by a complex tangle of leads and misdirection that seems designed to protect an untouchable corruption. As the body count rises, and gangster George Cornelius (BAFTA nominee Patrick Malahide) applies his own pressure, can Luther catch a killer and save his own neck?



In the title role, Idris Elba won the Golden Globe and was nominated for the Emmy













A VERY ENGLISH SCANDAL



In 1960s England, homosexuality is illegal. The politician Jeremy Thorpe (BAFTA winner Hugh Grant) begins a whirlwind affair with a young stable hand, Norman Scott (BAFTA winner Ben Whishaw). But when the relationship turns sour and Jeremy’s career goes from strength to strength, Norman becomes a secret that Jeremy is desperate to hide. In 1967, Jeremy becomes the leader of the Liberal Party and the youngest leader of any British political party in a hundred years, but as long as his ex-lover Norman is around, his brilliant career is at risk. Behind the oak-panelled doors of Parliament, Jeremy turns to his friends for decisive action. He can see only one way to silence Norman for good. Based on a true story, A Very English Scandal is written by BAFTA-winner Russell T Davies and directed by Oscar nominee Stephen Frears (The Queen).



Best Supporting Actor (Ben Whishaw), Golden Globes, 2019, where it was also nominated for Best Limited Series & Best Actor (Hugh Grant)









BILLIONS, S4



Former enemies Bobby Axelrod (Golden Globe winner Damian Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Oscar nominee Paul Giamatti) have come together to form an uneasy but highly effective alliance with Wendy Rhoades (Critics Choice nominee Maggie Siff), the chief counsellor to each, aimed at the eradication of all their rivals, like Grigor Andolov (Oscar nominee John Malkovich) and Taylor Mason (Screen Actors Guild nominee Asia Kate Dillon).













GAME OF THRONES, S8



The hit HBO series Game of Thrones is returning one last time for its six-episode, eighth and final season in April 2019, where we’ll finally find out who gets to sit on the Iron Throne. The Golden Globe and Emmy-winning series is based on George R. R. Martin’s A Song Of Fire and Ice medieval fantasies about the power struggles among the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros.



Winner of nine Emmys, including Best Drama, 2018.













