73rd Miss Universe pageant to screen live on S3

SABC viewers will be happy to know that this year they will be able to watch the Miss Universe pageant live on S3. The beauty pageant is taking place at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico, Saturday, November 16, and will be broadcast live on S3 at 4am on Sunday, with a repeat at 8pm.

This year, the show will be hosted by US TV personality Mario Lopez. Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray will serve as one of the commentators along with Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza, Puerto Rican TV personality Carlos Adyan and Brazilian actress, model and former Miss Universe contestant Julia Gama. Contestants from 127 countries are competing for the title of Miss Universe, including reigning Miss South Africa Mia le Roux.

Le Roux is the first deaf contestant to participate in the pageant’s 73 years of existence. Le Roux is currently busy with rehearsals ahead of the pageant finale with the highly anticipated national costume reveal on Saturday. She said: “It has been a jam-packed schedule but I have enjoyed seeing some of Mexico and how beautiful it is, experiencing some of its culture and meeting contestants from around the world.

“I am working hard but also taking the time to savour every moment and memory. I want to thank South Africans for their messages of support – it has meant the world to me and I will be carrying all of you with me when I walk on the Miss Universe stage.” Miss South Africa Organisation CEO Stephanie Weil added that they are proud of Le Roux. “She has proudly taken her very special message of inclusivity to Miss Universe, one in which she has committed to represent every South African.