Diaan Lawrenson. Picture: Instagram

Diaan Lawrenson, who played Paula van der Lecq on "7de Laan," shared a throwback of her and on-screen hubby, Altus de Bruyn, during their soapie days. The Cape Town-based 40-year-old star shared two pictures of her and TV hubby Heino Schmitt during their soapie days.

Diaan and Heino both joined the cast in 2000 shortly after "7de Laan" launched that same year. The Hillside power couple was a firm favourite, for showing off their quirky lovey-dovey relationship on SABC 2 every weekday.

When Diaan shared the Facebook memory on Instagram on Monday, fans were taken down memory lane.

Diaan posted: “Facebook memory - 3 years. This guy and I played on screen boyfriend/girlfriend/husband/wife for 11 years. That is a long time. (sic)”

She continues: “A lot has happened during those 11 years. We shared in each other’s joy and sadness. I look at these photos with such fondness and love. I salute the time I spent at the Laan and I salute the journey I have taken after.”

Diaan left the Laan in 2016 after Altus had had an affair.

Diaan, who is married to local actor Jody Abrahams, left to spend more time with their kids, Olivia and Thomas, and to pursue a career in theatre and lecturing. Heino left to be a "Pasella" presenter.

But fans are begging for the couple to return.

Umm_humayraa wrote: “Come back to the @real7delaan pleaaaase . We miss you!”, while Can_coul said: “Paula and Altie shaped my life!!!”

Valbotha said: “Jussie those were the days when 7de laan was still worth watching. Loved the two of you ... loved Paulatjie”

Cindy_balls: “If only you would make an appearance I miss you.”

