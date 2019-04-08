Akin Omotoso and Trevor Noah. Picture: Victor Dlamini/AP

To mark its 15 year anniversary in Africa, E! – the global, multi-platform brand dedicated to all things pop culture. For the last 15 years E! has proudly delivered African viewers unrivalled access to Hollywood…And the evening’s celebrations will bring this to life with local E! talent, African celebrities, a red carpet, glamour, high fashion, entertainment and music acts to be revealed soon!

In the lead up to the event, E! will be recognising some of the most iconic and influential people in the region via E! Africa’s Pop Culture Awards.

E! will acknowledge the best in business in categories including: Music, Fashion, Film, TV, Social Media, Philanthropy and Ultimate Pop Culture Icon.

E! Africa on Monday announced Akin Omotoso as the recipient of the Film award...

... and Trevor Noah as the recipient of the Television award as part of the E! Africa Pop Culture Awards.

Black Coffee was announced as the recipient of the Music award on Sunday, 7 April.

E! will party with some of the biggest names in African pop culture in what is sure to be the hottest ticket in town on April 11, 2019 in Johannesburg.

The party, hosted by E! Africa’s Kat Sinivasan, will include special guests from Bonang Matheba, D’Banj, Minnie Dlamini to "How Do I Look?" South Africa host Roxy Burger.