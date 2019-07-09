Anele Mdoda. Picture: Instagram

Anele Mdoda will host its newest local production, 'Celebrity Game Night'. Joining Mdoda as team captains will be SA' s funny man, Jason Goliath and Ayanda Thabethe. The trio will bring audiences bucket loads of fun and laughs as they gather with a group of your favourite celebrities for an evening of raucous entertainment.

“I’m so excited to host Celebrity Game Night on E! and can’t wait for viewers to join the party! Hanging out with Jason, Ayanda and our top celebrity guests on my sofas is going to be hilariously wild. Let the games begin!” said Mdoda.

“Celebrity Game Night is going to be the hottest A-list ticket in town” added Ayanda Thabethe. “If you’ve ever wondered how the rich and famous let their hair down and have a good time…this is the show for you! It’s going to be so much fun I don’t think it will feel like work.”



“Be warned – this isn’t a typical game show. Joining 'Celebrity Game Night' as a team captain and trying to wrangle a crowd of stars with Anele and Ayanda is going to be epically entertaining” added Jason Goliath.

'Celebrity Game Night' is based on the Primetime Emmy Award winning series Hollywood Game Night, hosted by Jane Lynch, and is distributed internationally by NBCUniversal International Formats.

In each episode, two teams of celebrity guests will face off as they play hilarious and outrageous party games that test pop culture knowledge, acting skills and nerves of steel.

“Anele Mdoda as host of Celebrity Game Night – with Jason Goliath and Ayanda Thabethe as team captains – is a winning combination,” commented Lee Raftery, Managing Director, EMEA and Chief Marketing Officer, NBCUniversal International.

IOL/Supplied