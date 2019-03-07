Stephen Amell as the Green Arrow. Picture: Instagram

CW have announced 'Arrow' is coming to an end after eight seasons. Producers of the superhero drama - which features Stephen Amell as playboy-turned-vigilante-turned-hero Oliver Queen aka Green Arrow - admitted it was a "difficult decision" to call time on the saga, but have promised it will reach a satisfying conclusion.

Executive producers Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim and Beth Schwartz told Variety in a statement: "This was a difficult decision to come to, but like every hard decision we've made for the past seven years, it was with the best interests of 'Arrow' in mind.

"We're heartened by the fact that Arrow has birthed an entire universe of shows that will continue on for many years to come. We're excited about crafting a conclusion that honors the show, its characters and its legacy and are grateful to all the writers, producers, actors, and -- more importantly - the incredible crew that has sustained us and the show for over seven years."

Stephen has thanked his fans for their support now his "greatest professional experience" is coming to an end.

He tweeted: "Playing Oliver Queen has been the greatest professional experience of my life... but you can't be a vigilante forever.

"Arrow will return for a final run of 10 episodes this Fall. There's so much to say... for now I just want to say thank you."

His co-star Colton Haynes is also "sad" the DC Comics-inspired series is to end.

He posted on Instagram: "Sad to hear the news that #Arrow will be ending after Season 8. What an incredible ride this has been. Thank you to all the fans out there who supported us along the way.(sic)"

'Arrow' first hit screens in 2012 and went on to launch a number of spin-off series, including 'The Flash', 'Legends of Tomorrow', and 'Supergirl'.