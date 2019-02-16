"Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" star Rachel Brosnahan. Picture: Reuters

"Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" stars Rachel Brosnahan and Tony Shalhoub have earned sizable pay increases after renegotiating their deals, and Alex Borstein is also close to signing a new agreement. According to sources, the creative team of the Amazon series is giving its stars a hefty raise following a big haul of awards for its first two seasons, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Amazon declined to comment.

Brosnahan stands to reportedly make as much as triple her previous salary, potentially earning up to $300 000 (about R4.2 million) per episode, and may also get a piece of the show's back end with her new agreement.

Though she is number one on the call sheet, Brosnahan's starting salary was said to be lower than that for some of her more established co-stars; that has likely been rectified.

Shalhoub's pay will also rise substantially, to a reported $250 000 (about R3.5 million) per episode, and Borstein's is expected to as well. Regulars Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle and Kevin Pollak are also likely to get pay hikes.

Season one of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" won eight Emmys, including individual wins for Brosnahan and Borstein as well as the award for Best Comedy series.

IANS