Ayanda-Allie Paine. Picture: Instagram

Radio and TV presenter Ayanda-Allie Paine bags a new hosting gig on TBN Africa as the host and producer of the new lifestyle talk show, titled 'Zuri'. 'Zuri' tackles critical issues such as submission, celibacy, money and adoption in a manner that is relevant and practical to the modern Christian woman, using the Bible as a yardstick in unpacking these issues.

Some of the guests in the first season include television and radio personality, Rorisang Thandekiso, SABC executive turned politician, Hlaudi Motsweneng, TV producer and entrepreneur Thokozani Nkosi and media personality Luthando 'Lootlove' Shosha.



"We are thrilled to have Ayanda join our TBN Family as both a host and producer of this much-needed and exciting show. Zuri forms part of our 2019 strategy which is to offer quality content that is original, Afrocentric and thought-provoking.

"This collaboration with a 100% woman-owned media company shows our commitment to not only enhance our viewership experience but to also create a platform for entrepreneurs and filmmakers who are willing to walk this road with us,” says Loyiso Bala, Channel Director, TBN in Africa.

Starts 4 March @7:30pm. #Zuri is a Swahili word that means ‘Beautiful’. Through inspiring & thought-provoking content, @ZuriTv promotes spiritual development & personal growth, encouraging women to pursue true beauty & become their most authentic selves. pic.twitter.com/BzQXS7f53H — TBN in Africa (@TBNinAfrica) February 18, 2019

Zuri starts on Monday, March 4, at 7:30pm on TBN Africa, DStv channel 343.

