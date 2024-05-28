Baby Cele returns to screens on season 2 of ‘Sibongile & The Dlaminis’

Baby Cele is joining the second season of ‘Sibongile & The Dlaminis’ as Samkelisiwe, Bab’ Ntombela’s sister, and it looks like she is set to shake things up for her former friends Deliwe and Phetheni (Slindile Nodangala and Ayanda Borotho). The three met as young women and connected over their shared experience of being scammed, but she got the short end of the stick in this friendship trio, which set her on a path for revenge.

Cele is one of the extremely talented actors in Mzansi, earlier this year she bowed out of ‘Uzalo’ after seven years on the show. She has also been on productions like Mzansi Magic’s ‘Ring Of Lies’, ‘Saints and Sinners' and recently ‘Shaka Ilembe’. The actress joined the popular drama in 2017, portraying the character of Gabisile Mdletshe and also previously left the show in 2021.

“I joined the show in October 2017 and ever since I have portrayed the character of Gabisile, I enjoyed it. Unfortunately, as an actress you cannot play a character for too long, so I decided it was time to spread my wings,” said Cele. ‘Sibongile & The Dlaminis’ has been renewed for a second season newcomer Nsikelelo Mthiyane takes over the role of Sibongile, who was portrayed by actress Luyanda Zwane. “Sibongile & The Dlaminis has been a gift that keeps on giving for our audiences, with season one surpassing one million viewership numbers and we can proudly say that it has been a resounding success,” said Shirley Adonisi, Director for Local Entertainment Channels.