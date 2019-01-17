An image from the viral children’s video Baby Shark, which has become a global phenomenon. Pinkfong

If you thought the "Baby Shark (Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo)" jingle was left behind in 2018, think again. Bloomberg reports that the South Korean company behind the one-and-a-half minute song about a family of sharks is now seeking to capitalise on the success by expanding its kid-oriented entertainment business.

The YouTube video that blew up the internet when it went viral last year was published in 2016 and has since had over 2 billion views worldwide.

The sing-along track became so popular that it featured on multiple shows, including The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Late Night with James Corden and Jimmy Kimmel Live. At the time, Jimmy Kimmel proposed throwing those responsible in jail for life.

Remember the #BabySharkChallenge?

The catchy earworm has also bee reproduced by fans; there's an RnB version, Valentine's day and Christmas mix, all which have racked up views in the millions.

Bloomberg reports that the Seoul-based SmartStudy Co.'s Pinkfong is planning to release short videos via Netflix, a cartoon series and a musical in North America this year.

The company will reportedly be developing content for older children - aged five to eight - and that he's looking beyond sharks by closely examining penguins.

"I really liked 'Madagascar,'" said Seungkyu Lee, who's also the chief financial officer at SmartStudy to the publication, in reference to the DreamWorks Animation films that featured some penguins.



