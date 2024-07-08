Balobedu Royal Council reject MultiChoice’s Queen Modjadji drama series

The Balobedu Royal Council says it disapproves of the Mzansi Magic series, Queen Modjaji, which is set to air on Sunday as they were never consulted by the producers of the show. The royal council says neither MultiChoice or the producers, Duma ka Ndlovu, approached them before making the series which is inspired by the world famous Balobedu rainmaker, the first Queen Modjadji whose bloodline has ruled South Africa’s Balobedu Clan for centuries.

Queen Modjadji is scheduled to air on Mzansi Magic on July 14, 2024. According to Multichoice and the renowned poet and producer, Ka Ndlovu, this series is an opportunity for viewers to engage with the Lobedu culture and traditions. The drama series is also going to showcase how Queen Modjadji was able to make rain. However, the Royal Council does not approve of the series since neither Multichoice nor the producer consulted with them to make the series.

“It is crucial that any representation of our cultural heritage is accurate, respectful, involves thorough consultation and consent from the Balobedu Royal Council and recognition of Her Majesty, Rain Queen Masalanabo Modjadji,” said the Royal Council in a statement released on Sunday. In-article Gallery Widget not supported yet. The Royal Council further stated that Her Majesty, Queen Masalanabo Modjadji, will not stand by when her history is distorted and misrepresented either by spoken language or by mis-narration for commercial reasons. They said the queen will not be ignored or disregarded in matters concerning her nation and her people.

“We urge all stakeholders, including Multichoice and the producers of Queen Modjadji, to engage in meaningful dialogue with the Balobedu Royal Council and Her Majesty, Rain Queen Masalanabo Modjadji VII, to ensure that any depiction of Balobedu heritage is done with sensitivity, authenticity and acknowledgement of the profound role of Rain Queens in our community,” said the Royal Council. In a press release in February, MultiChoice said it was researching and consulting with key stakeholders, tribal leaders, and academic experts, before scripting and casting. The show is set to air on Mzansi Magic’s 8pm Sunday night prime spot.